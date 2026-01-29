Servers supporting the NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition available from Koi Computers

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Koi Computers, a leading turnkey high performance server and cluster provider for the federal government, has a line of enterprise servers supporting the NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition.

The NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition is a powerful datacenter GPU that delivers breakthrough acceleration for the most demanding enterprise workloads, including AI, scientific computing, graphics, and video applications. It features 96 GB of ultra-fast GDDR7 memory and incorporates the latest Blackwell architecture innovations. Server configurations are available in 2U and 4U form factors with support for up to 8 GPUs. To learn more about Koi Computers' servers supporting the NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, please visit: https://www.koicomputers.com/products/gpu-servers/nvidia-rtx-pro-6000-blackwell-server-edition/

Headquartered in Greater Chicago since 1995, Koi Computers has been working with top technology manufacturers to deliver scalable high performance computing and technology solutions that improve efficiency, reliability, and speed. The company's world-class engineering team specializes in building custom IT solutions that accommodate today's needs and tomorrow's vision with services that include performance benchmarking and outstanding support. Koi Computers has a strong track record of developing, building and deploying HPC technology for the U.S. Federal Government with satisfactory ratings in CPARS and Past Performance. The company is a Prime Contract Holder of the GSA IT Schedule 70, NASA SEWP V, ITES-4H, and NITAAC CIO-CS contracts and the 2nd Generation Information Technology Blanket Purchase Agreement (2GIT BPA). To learn more, call: 888-LOVE-KOI (888-568-3564); email: [email protected] or visit https://www.koicomputers.com.

SOURCE Koi Computers, Inc.