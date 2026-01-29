Trusted Government Contractor and HPC Solution Provider Koi Computers Successfully Renews ISO 9001:2015 Certification

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Koi Computers, one of the leading complete HPC solution providers to the federal government, has successfully renewed its ISO 9001:2015 certification, continuing its commitment to maintaining an effective quality management system across its operations. This continuity in certification signifies the company's dedication to consistently delivering high-quality products and services to its customers.

"We are proud to once again receive this ongoing ISO 9001 certification, which reflects our commitment to continuous improvement and customer satisfaction," said Catherine Ho, Vice President of Federal Business Development at Koi Computers. "This achievement demonstrates the continued hard work and dedication of our entire team in upholding the highest quality standards."

ISO 9001 is a globally recognized standard for quality management systems. It provides a framework that organizations can follow to ensure they consistently meet customer expectations and improve performance. By implementing ISO 9001, organizations can increase their operational efficiency, improve customer satisfaction, and demonstrate their commitment to quality. As a result of Koi Computers' ISO 9001:2015 ongoing certification, the federal government can continue to have confidence in the company's commitment to customer satisfaction and that effective quality controls are in place.

About Koi Computers

Headquartered in Greater Chicago since 1995, Koi Computers has been working with top technology manufacturers to deliver scalable high performance computing and technology solutions that improve efficiency, reliability and speed. The company's world-class engineering team specializes in building custom IT solutions that accommodate today's needs and tomorrow's vision with services that include performance benchmarking and outstanding support. Koi Computers has a strong track record of developing, building and deploying HPC technology for the U.S. Federal Government with satisfactory ratings in CPARS and Past Performance. The company is a Prime Contract Holder of the GSA IT Schedule 70, NASA SEWP V, NITAAC CIO-CS, and ITES-4H contracts and the 2nd Generation Information Technology Blanket Purchase Agreement (2GIT BPA). To learn more, call: 888-LOVE-KOI (888-568-3564); email: [email protected] or visit https://www.koicomputers.com.

