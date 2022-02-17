Service 1st Financial and HALO Water Systems Equip Residential Plumbing Contractors with Industry-Leading Home Comfort-as-a-Service Program

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Service 1st Financial, LLC ("Service 1st"), a disruptive financial technology company serving the residential home services contracting industry, and HALO Water Systems ("HALO"), a leading provider of residential water filtration and purification technologies, announced today a business partnership.

HALO is the water filtration and purification brand most recommended by leading residential plumbing contractors. The company was founded to address water quality issues faced by many communities in the United States. Today, HALO offers a comprehensive lineup of innovative water filtration and purification products to meet customers' needs, including its flagship HALO 5 system.

The partnership will provide HALO contractors access to Service 1st's Premier Program™, a worry-free service for homeowners to replace and upgrade their plumbing, heating, cooling, and back-up power systems for a low monthly payment, while eliminating the common pain points associated with owning, maintaining, and repairing such systems.

"What excites me about our partnership with HALO is the expansion of our portfolio of worry-free home comfort services. The Premier Program is the most comprehensive worry-free home comfort program serving the residential plumbing, HVAC, and electrical trades. We are fortunate to enter the water filtration and purification space with Glen Blavet and his talented team at HALO. We look forward to serving HALO contractors from coast-to-coast," said Tom Towe, Vice President of Business Development at Service 1st.

"At HALO, we believe everyone deserves clean drinking water for their families. In many areas, such water is not available without water filtration and purification systems, which often require a significant upfront investment. By offering worry-free, properly conditioned, and clean water as-a-service for a low monthly payment, our contractors can now reach an even larger segment of homeowners. Moreover, the Premier Program provides valuable benefits to participating contractors, including increased customer loyalty, profitable recurring revenue, and marketplace differentiation. These benefits to homeowner and contractors are what make me most proud of our partnership with Service 1st and its Premier Program," stated Glen Blavet, Founder & CEO of HALO.

About Service 1st Financial

Based in Bethesda, MD, Service 1st Financial is a leading financial technology company serving the residential home services contracting industry. Through Service 1st's network of authorized contractors, homeowners can rely on the Premier Program to cover all their home comfort plumbing, heating, cooling, indoor air quality, and backup power needs, including the latest energy-efficient equipment, annual maintenance, consumables replacements, no-charge covered repairs, and complete peace-of-mind, all for a low monthly payment.

About HALO Water Systems

Based in Carlsbad, CA, HALO Water Systems is a manufacturing and training organization founded by a contractor for contractors. HALO's mission is to provide state of the art products that deliver homeowners water quality that meets the standard of service plumbers are charged with - "to protect the health and safety of the nation." HALO serves both the residential and commercial water filtration and purification markets with products designed to serve homeowner, food service equipment, and various commercial water treatment needs.

