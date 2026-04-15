Service Compression Announces Acquisition of Axip Energy Services

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Compression, LLC ("Service Compression" or the "Company"), a leading provider of natural gas compression services, today announced the successful closing of its acquisition of substantially all assets of Axip Energy Services, LP ("Axip"). The transaction marks a significant milestone for Service Compression and advances the Company's strategy to build a scaled, technology-enabled, full-service compression platform.

Through the acquisition, Service Compression significantly expands its horsepower, enhances its presence in attractive large-horsepower categories, and deepens its position in key operating regions, including the Permian Basin. The transaction also adds a complementary fleet, valuable customer relationships, and additional operational capabilities that further strengthen the Company's competitive position across the compression market.

"This acquisition represents a transformational step forward for Service Compression," said Rhett Newberry, Chief Executive Officer of Service Compression. "Axip brings a high-quality asset base, strong customer relationships, and an experienced team that aligns well with our operating model and long-term strategy. We believe the combined platform is exceptionally well positioned to deliver reliable, differentiated compression solutions to our customers while creating meaningful value for our stakeholders."

As part of the transaction, more than 100 Axip employees have joined Service Compression. Their industry experience, technical expertise, and customer relationships are expected to further strengthen the Company's operational capabilities, safety culture, and commitment to best-in-class service.

The acquisition was supported by additional investment from Warburg Pincus and an expansion of the Company's existing credit facility led by JPMorgan. Service Compression also continues to benefit from its long-standing partnership with Masked Rider Capital.

"We are grateful for the continued support of Warburg Pincus, JPMorgan, and Masked Rider Capital," added Mr. Newberry. "Their partnership reflects confidence in our disciplined growth strategy and in the long-term value we believe this transaction will create. With greater scale, broader capabilities, and an expanded customer base, we are excited to begin this next chapter for Service Compression."

Moelis & Company LLC served as financial advisor to Service Compression, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal counsel.

About Service Compression

Service Compression is a leading provider of natural gas compression services, offering a broad range of compression solutions to customers across key producing basins in the United States. The Company is focused on delivering reliable service, operational excellence, and technology-enabled solutions that help customers maximize performance across their operations.

Contact

Please direct inquiries to:

Rebecca Cole

President

SLANT Partners

817-454-1857

[email protected]

SOURCE Service Compression