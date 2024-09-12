SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

HOUSTON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) (the "Company") announces that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $800 million aggregate principal amount of 5.75% Senior Notes due 2032. The offering will be made by means of an underwritten public offering pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company expects to close the sale of the notes on September 17, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company will use net proceeds from the offering to repay the outstanding loans under its revolving credit facility and pay related fees, interest and expenses.

Wells Fargo Securities is acting as the lead joint book-running manager for the offering.

The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. The prospectus supplement will be filed with the SEC and may be found on its website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the public offering may be obtained from:

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

550 S. Tryon Street, 5th Floor

Charlotte, NC 28202

Telephone: (704) 410-4874 (with such fax to be confirmed by telephone to (704) 410-4885)

Email: [email protected]

Attention: Leverage Syndicate

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or purchase, nor the solicitation of an offer to buy or an offer to sell, the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful. The notes will be offered only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties, see our SEC filings, including our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Copies of this document as well as other SEC filings can be obtained from our website at www.sci-corp.com. We assume no obligation and make no undertaking to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements made by us whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, as well as final-arrangement planning in advance, serving more than 600,000 families each year. Our diversified portfolio of brands provides families and individuals a full range of choices to meet their needs, from simple cremations to full life celebrations and personalized remembrances. Our Dignity Memorial® brand is the name families turn to for professionalism, compassion, and attention to detail that is second to none. At June 30, 2024, we owned and operated 1,490 funeral service locations and 492 cemeteries (of which 306 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com. For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com.

