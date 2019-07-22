Service Corporation International Announces Schedule For Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) announced it expects to issue a press release with financial results for the second quarter 2019 on Monday, July 29, 2019. A conference call will be hosted by SCI Management on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Details of the conference call are as follows:

What: Service Corporation International Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call



When: Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time



How: Dial-in Numbers – (800) 708-4540 or (847) 619-6397 / Code – 48836705 or listen live via the internet through our website at www.sci-corp.com in the Investors section under "Webcasts and Presentations"



Replay: (888) 843-7419 or (630) 652-3042 / Code – 48836705# available through August 6, 2019 or for at least 90 days through our website at www.sci-corp.com in the Investors section under "Webcasts & Presentations"



Contact: Sandy Bobo at (713) 525-5395

About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of deathcare products and services. At June 30, 2019, we owned and operated 1,478 funeral service locations and 481 cemeteries (of which 287 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Through our businesses, we market the Dignity Memorial® brand, which offers assurance of quality, value, caring service, and exceptional customer satisfaction. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com. For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com.

SOURCE Service Corporation International

