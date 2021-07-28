Service Corporation International Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Increases 2021 Guidance

HOUSTON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), the largest provider of deathcare products and services in North America, today reported results for the second quarter of 2021.

Tom Ryan, the Company's President, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, commented on COVID-19 and second quarter results:

"Today we are pleased to report earnings per share of $0.92 and net cash provided by operating activities of $192 million for the quarter. The $0.33 growth in GAAP earnings per share in the quarter was primarily driven by continued strength in comparable preneed cemetery sales production, which grew $94 million, or 36%, during the quarter, driven by higher sales velocity, sales averages, and large sales activity. Additionally, comparable preneed funeral sales production grew $106 million, or 57%, during the quarter.

Based on our strong second quarter performance, we are raising the midpoint of our full year adjusted earnings per share guidance fifty cents to $3.35 and the midpoint of our adjusted operating cash flow guidance by $50 million to $737.5 million. This is the result of the continued strong performance of preneed cemetery property sales that we believe will remain strong through the end of 2021 coupled with strong funeral results driven by growth in the funeral sales average.

These results are all made possible by our greatest asset, our 24,000 associates. Their health, safety, and well-being remains a top priority as our dedicated teams continue to provide essential services for our client families. I would like to thank all of the SCI family, particularly our frontline associates, for focusing on what we do best, which is helping our client families gain closure and healing through the process of grieving, remembrance, and celebration."

Second Quarter Highlights:

Revenue grew $168 million over the prior year quarter to $988 million .

over the prior year quarter to . Gross profit grew almost $50 million over the prior year quarter.

over the prior year quarter. GAAP earnings per share were $0.92 .

. Adjusted earnings per share grew $0.34 over the prior year quarter to $0.92 .

over the prior year quarter to . Comparable preneed funeral sales production grew $106 million , or 57%.

, or 57%. Comparable preneed cemetery sales production grew $94 million , or 36%.

SECOND QUARTER SUMMARY

Details of our second quarter of 2021 financial results and the unaudited consolidated financial statements can be found in the Appendix at the end of this press release. The table below summarizes our key financial results.

(Dollars in millions, except for per share amounts) Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue $ 987.5



$ 820.0



$ 2,065.5



$ 1,623.0

Operating income $ 245.8



$ 182.3



$ 587.9



$ 334.1

Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 157.7



$ 105.5



$ 386.6



$ 187.4

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.92



$ 0.59



$ 2.25



$ 1.03

Earnings excluding special items (1) $ 157.4



$ 104.9



$ 385.3



$ 183.5

Diluted earnings per share excluding special items (1) $ 0.92



$ 0.58



$ 2.25



$ 1.01

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 170.9



179.7



171.6



181.6

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 192.2



$ 184.3



$ 489.8



$ 364.3



(1) Earnings excluding special items and diluted earnings per share excluding special items are non-GAAP financial measures. These items are also referred to as "adjusted earnings per share". A reconciliation from net income attributable to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) can be found later in this press release under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.92 in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $0.59 in the second quarter of 2020. The current year quarter was impacted by a $5.2 million in loss on early extinguishment of debt, net, which was offset by a $5.5 million increase in net gains on divestitures and impairment charges. Diluted earnings per share excluding special items was $0.92 in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $0.58 in the second quarter of 2020. The growth of $0.34 is due to increased gross profit related to strong growth in cemetery recognized preneed revenue. Our current period results also benefited from fewer shares outstanding, lower corporate and general administrative expenses, lower interest expense, and a lower adjusted effective tax rate.

in the second quarter of 2021 compared to in the second quarter of 2020. The current year quarter was impacted by a in loss on early extinguishment of debt, net, which was offset by a increase in net gains on divestitures and impairment charges. Diluted earnings per share excluding special items was in the second quarter of 2021 compared to in the second quarter of 2020. The growth of is due to increased gross profit related to strong growth in cemetery recognized preneed revenue. Our current period results also benefited from fewer shares outstanding, lower corporate and general administrative expenses, lower interest expense, and a lower adjusted effective tax rate. Net cash provided by operating activities increased $7.9 million to $192.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $184.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Strong growth in gross profit from increased preneed cemetery sales production, coupled with lower cash interest payments and favorable working capital, helped to offset an expected significant increase in cash tax payments primarily driven by the deferral of federal and state income tax payments in the prior year as approved by the IRS.

UPDATED OUTLOOK FOR 2021

The annual guidance provided below has a wider range than usual at this mid-year period due to the continued uncertainty related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our outlook for net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items reflects an estimated $20 million of payroll tax payments in 2021 that were deferred from 2020 as allowed under the CARES Act. We will also incur normal payroll taxes in 2021 of approximately $40 million (which we were able to defer in 2020). These combined items represent $60 million of additional cash outflows when compared to 2020.

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Previous 2021 Outlook Revised 2021 Outlook Diluted earnings per share excluding special items (1) $2.70 - $3.00 $3.20 - $3.50 Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items (1) $650 - $725 $700 - $775 Cash taxes included in Net cash provided by operating activities

excluding special items (1) $180 $210 Capital improvements at existing locations and cemetery development expenditures $235 - $255 $235 - $255

(1) Diluted earnings per share excluding special items and net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items are non-GAAP financial measures. We normally reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures from diluted earnings per share and net cash provided by operating activities; however, diluted earnings per share and net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP are not currently accessible on a forward-looking basis. Our outlook for 2021 excludes the following because this information is not currently available for 2021: Expenses net of insurance recoveries related to weather events and hurricanes, gains or losses associated with asset divestitures, gains or losses associated with the early extinguishment of debt, potential tax reserve adjustments and IRS payments and/or refunds, acquisition and integration costs, system implementation and transition costs, and potential costs associated with settlements of litigation or the recognition of receivables for insurance recoveries associated with litigation, or deferred tax payments. The foregoing items could materially impact our forward-looking diluted earnings per share and/or our net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP, consistent with the historical disclosures found in the Appendix at the end of this press release under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

ABOUT SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, as well as final-arrangement planning in advance. We offer families exceptional service in planning life celebrations and personalized remembrances. Our Dignity Memorial® brand serves approximately 500,000 families each year with professionalism, compassion, and attention to detail. At June 30, 2021, we owned and operated 1,458 funeral service locations and 485 cemeteries (of which 297 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com. For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com.

SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL

APPENDIX: RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2021

Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020















Revenue $ 987,535



$ 820,035



$ 2,065,516



$ 1,623,000

Cost of revenue (718,822)



(601,268)



(1,419,296)



(1,225,189)

Gross profit 268,713



218,767



646,220



397,811

Corporate general and administrative expenses (29,038)



(37,169)



(65,771)



(68,982)

Gains on divestitures and impairment charges, net 6,162



737



7,428



5,282

Operating income 245,837



182,335



587,877



334,111

Interest expense (37,435)



(41,767)



(73,247)



(86,118)

Losses on early extinguishment of debt, net (5,226)



(11)



(5,226)



(150)

Other income (expense), net 655



1,166



996



(81)

Income before income taxes 203,831



141,723



510,400



247,762

Provision for income taxes (46,042)



(36,170)



(123,656)



(60,208)

Net income 157,789



105,553



386,744



187,554

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (84)



(45)



(160)



(105)

Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 157,705



$ 105,508



$ 386,584



$ 187,449

Basic earnings per share:













Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 0.94



$ 0.59



$ 2.29



$ 1.04

Basic weighted average number of shares 168,450



177,902



169,180



179,378

Diluted earnings per share:













Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 0.92



$ 0.59



$ 2.25



$ 1.03

Diluted weighted average number of shares 170,863



179,666



171,616



181,639



Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)







June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020















ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 436,796



$ 230,857

Receivables, net 89,972



92,939

Inventories 25,036



23,929

Other 34,770



28,427

Total current assets 586,574



376,152

Preneed receivables, net and trust investments 5,785,651



5,345,720

Cemetery property 1,862,309



1,879,340

Property and equipment, net 2,150,623



2,133,664

Goodwill 1,884,806



1,880,007

Deferred charges and other assets, net 1,108,207



1,080,053

Cemetery perpetual care trust investments 1,966,279



1,820,489

Total assets $ 15,344,449



$ 14,515,425









LIABILITIES & EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 594,778



$ 575,948

Current maturities of long-term debt 66,460



228,352

Income taxes payable 30,254



11,634

Total current liabilities 691,492



815,934

Long-term debt 3,772,448



3,514,182

Deferred revenue, net 1,520,245



1,488,909

Deferred tax liability 439,844



437,308

Other liabilities 437,965



420,039

Deferred receipts held in trust 4,608,554



4,272,382

Care trusts' corpus 1,955,790



1,814,050

Equity:





Common stock, $1 per share par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 175,724,671 and 174,792,272 shares issued, respectively, and 167,969,163 and 170,717,236 shares outstanding, respectively 167,969



170,717

Capital in excess of par value 984,791



981,934

Retained earnings 714,073



560,731

Accumulated other comprehensive income 51,305



39,366

Total common stockholders' equity 1,918,138



1,752,748

Noncontrolling interests (27)



(127)

Total equity 1,918,111



1,752,621

Total liabilities and equity $ 15,344,449



$ 14,515,425



Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Six months ended June 30,

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 386,744



$ 187,554

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Losses on early extinguishment of debt, net 5,226



150

Depreciation and amortization 79,552



75,582

Amortization of intangibles 10,127



11,304

Amortization of cemetery property 52,362



33,696

Amortization of loan costs 3,118



2,571

Provision for expected credit losses 6,389



9,023

Provision for deferred income taxes 1,986



5,681

Gains on divestitures and impairment charges, net (7,428)



(5,282)

Share-based compensation 7,096



7,044

Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and dispositions:





(Increase) decrease in receivables (1,002)



2,781

Increase in other assets (31,340)



(18,232)

Increase in payables and other liabilities 56,891



41,936

Effect of preneed sales production and maturities:





Increase in preneed receivables, net and trust investments (160,465)



(16,520)

Increase in deferred revenue, net 66,107



39,374

Increase (decrease) in deferred receipts held in trust 14,401



(12,360)

Net cash provided by operating activities 489,764



364,302

Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (103,161)



(104,828)

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (3,591)



(26,271)

Real estate acquisitions (10,498)



(32,766)

Proceeds from divestitures and sales of property and equipment 12,232



12,136

Payments for Company-owned life insurance policies (3,534)



(3,848)

Proceeds from Company-owned life insurance policies and other —



3,519

Net cash used in investing activities (108,552)



(152,058)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 820,000



190,000

Debt issuance costs (13,618)



—

Scheduled payments of debt (18,070)



(16,455)

Early payments and extinguishment of debt (699,837)



(95,897)

Principal payments on finance leases (16,091)



(20,453)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 16,254



15,126

Purchase of Company common stock (187,183)



(210,568)

Payments of dividends (70,920)



(68,133)

Bank overdrafts and other (7,030)



6,686

Net cash used in financing activities (176,495)



(199,694)

Effect of foreign currency 3,311



(4,575)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 208,028



7,975

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 238,610



242,620

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 446,638



$ 250,595



Consolidated Segment Results

(See definitions of revenue line items later in this appendix.)

(Dollars in millions, except funeral services performed and

average revenue per service) Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Consolidated funeral:













Atneed revenue $ 282.3



$ 256.2



$ 620.4



$ 521.0

Matured preneed revenue 159.5



158.4



349.6



321.9

Core revenue 441.8



414.6



970.0



842.9

Non-funeral home revenue 16.9



14.1



36.6



28.6

Recognized preneed revenue 33.1



27.7



74.9



60.5

Other revenue 39.9



24.5



69.6



53.8

Total revenue $ 531.7



$ 480.9



$ 1,151.1



$ 985.8

















Gross profit $ 108.4



$ 116.0



$ 299.2



$ 219.5

Gross profit percentage 20.4 %

24.1 %

26.0 %

22.3 %















Funeral services performed 85,682



90,579



192,092



177,069

Average revenue per service $ 5,354



$ 4,733



$ 5,240



$ 4,922









(Dollars in millions) Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Consolidated cemetery:













Atneed property revenue $ 35.1



$ 28.7



$ 79.4



$ 53.5

Atneed merchandise and service revenue 73.9



62.4



154.2



122.7

Total atneed revenue 109.0



91.1



233.6



176.2

Recognized preneed property revenue 222.9



152.1



441.1



268.2

Recognized preneed merchandise and service revenue 87.7



69.8



173.5



138.5

Total recognized preneed revenue 310.6



221.9



614.6



406.7

Core revenue 419.6



313.0



848.2



582.9

Other cemetery revenue 36.2



26.1



66.2



54.3

Total revenue $ 455.8



$ 339.1



$ 914.4



$ 637.2

















Gross profit $ 160.3



$ 102.8



$ 347.0



$ 178.3

Gross profit percentage 35.2 %

30.3 %

37.9 %

28.0 %

Comparable Funeral Results

The table below details comparable funeral results of operations ("same store") for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. We consider comparable funeral operations to be those businesses owned for the entire period beginning January 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2021.

(Dollars in millions, except average revenue per service and average

revenue per contract sold) Three months ended June 30,

2021

2020

Var

% Comparable funeral revenue:













Atneed revenue (1) $ 276.9



$ 252.5



$ 24.4



9.7 % Matured preneed revenue (2) 158.2



157.3



0.9



0.6 % Core revenue (3) 435.1



409.8



25.3



6.2 % Non-funeral home revenue (4) 16.7



14.1



2.6



18.4 % Recognized preneed revenue (5) 32.8



27.7



5.1



18.4 % Other revenue (6) 39.8



24.6



15.2



61.8 % Total comparable revenue $ 524.4



$ 476.2



$ 48.2



10.1 %















Comparable gross profit $ 107.3



$ 115.0



$ (7.7)



(6.7) % Comparable gross profit percentage 20.5 %

24.1 %

(3.6) %



















Comparable funeral services performed:













Atneed 47,784



50,705



(2,921)



(5.8) % Matured preneed 24,799



27,388



(2,589)



(9.5) % Total core 72,583



78,093



(5,510)



(7.1) % Non-funeral home 11,866



11,582



284



2.5 % Total comparable funeral services performed 84,449



89,675



(5,226)



(5.8) % Comparable core cremation rate 52.7 %

52.8 %

(0.1) %



Total comparable cremation rate (7) 59.1 %

58.9 %

0.2 %



















Comparable funeral sales average revenue per service:













Atneed $ 5,795



$ 4,980



$ 815



16.4 % Matured preneed 6,379



5,743



636



11.1 % Total core 5,995



5,248



747



14.2 % Non-funeral home 1,407



1,217



190



15.6 % Total comparable average revenue per service $ 5,350



$ 4,727



$ 623



13.2 %















Comparable funeral preneed sales production:













Total preneed sales $ 290.4



$ 184.8



$ 105.6



57.1 % Core contracts sold 38,707



26,532



12,175



45.9 % Non-funeral home contracts sold 20,032



14,569



5,463



37.5 % Core average revenue per contract sold $ 6,019



$ 5,423



$ 596



11.0 % Non-funeral home average revenue per contract sold $ 2,865



$ 2,811



$ 54



1.9 %

(1) Atneed revenue represents merchandise and services sold and delivered or performed once death has occurred. (2) Matured preneed revenue represents merchandise and services sold on a preneed contract through our core funeral homes, which have been delivered or performed as well as the related merchandise and service trust fund income. (3) Core revenue represents the sum of merchandise and services sold on an atneed contract or preneed contract, which were delivered or performed once death has occurred through our core funeral homes. (4) Non-funeral home revenue represents services sold on a preneed or atneed contract through one of our non-funeral home sales channels (e.g. SCI Direct) and performed once death has occurred. (5) Recognized preneed revenue represents travel protection, net and merchandise sold on a preneed contract and delivered before death has occurred. (6) Other revenue primarily comprises general agency revenue, which is commissions we receive from third-party insurance companies for life insurance policies sold to preneed customers for the purpose of funding preneed arrangements. (7) Total comparable cremation rate includes the impact of cremation services through our non-funeral sales channel (e.g. SCI Direct).

Total comparable funeral revenue increased by $48.2 million , or 10.1%, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, primarily driven by significant growth in core funeral revenue of $25.3 million and a $15.2 million increase in other revenue.

, or 10.1%, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, primarily driven by significant growth in core funeral revenue of and a increase in other revenue. The increase in core funeral revenue of $25.3 million , or 6.2%, was primarily the result of a 14.2% increase in core average revenue per service partially offset by a 7.1% decrease in core funeral services performed. The comparable core cremation rate declined by a modest 10 basis points to 52.7%.

, or 6.2%, was primarily the result of a 14.2% increase in core average revenue per service partially offset by a 7.1% decrease in core funeral services performed. The comparable core cremation rate declined by a modest 10 basis points to 52.7%. Non-funeral home revenue increased $2.6 million , or 18.4%, as a result of a 2.5% increase in services performed and a 15.6% increase in the average revenue per service.

, or 18.4%, as a result of a 2.5% increase in services performed and a 15.6% increase in the average revenue per service. Recognized preneed revenue increased $5.1 million , or 18.4%, primarily driven by a 40.1% increase in preneed funeral sales production through our non-funeral home channel as described below.

, or 18.4%, primarily driven by a 40.1% increase in preneed funeral sales production through our non-funeral home channel as described below. Other revenue increased $15.2 million , or 61.8%, as a result of an increase in general agency revenue from a 70.2% increase in comparable preneed funeral insurance production during the quarter.

, or 61.8%, as a result of an increase in general agency revenue from a 70.2% increase in comparable preneed funeral insurance production during the quarter. Comparable funeral gross profit decreased $7.7 million to $107.3 million and the gross profit percentage decreased to 20.5%. Funeral gross profit was reduced as staffing and service levels normalized compared to the prior year quarter, driven by our customers desire for more robust remembrances and celebrations. Fixed costs increased due to higher incentive compensation expense and pent up repairs and maintenance expenses. Significant growth in our comparable preneed funeral sales production generated general agency revenue that is effectively offset by selling costs, putting downward pressure on the gross profit percentage.

to and the gross profit percentage decreased to 20.5%. Funeral gross profit was reduced as staffing and service levels normalized compared to the prior year quarter, driven by our customers desire for more robust remembrances and celebrations. Fixed costs increased due to higher incentive compensation expense and pent up repairs and maintenance expenses. Significant growth in our comparable preneed funeral sales production generated general agency revenue that is effectively offset by selling costs, putting downward pressure on the gross profit percentage. Comparable preneed funeral sales production increased $105.6 million , or 57.1%, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 2020. We experienced a 61.9% increase at our core funeral locations and a 40.1% increase in preneed production through our non-funeral home channel. The increase in comparable preneed funeral sales production was aided by a significant growth in digital and direct mail leads, as well as the gradual return of local marketing events and in-person seminars.

Comparable Cemetery Results

The table below details comparable cemetery results of operations ("same store") for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. We consider comparable cemetery operations to be those businesses owned for the entire period beginning January 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2021.

(Dollars in millions) Three months ended June 30,

2021

2020

Var

% Comparable cemetery revenue:













Atneed property revenue $ 35.1



$ 28.7



$ 6.4



22.3 % Atneed merchandise and service revenue 73.8



62.4



11.4



18.3 % Total atneed revenue (1) 108.9



91.1



17.8



19.5 % Recognized preneed property revenue 222.8



152.1



70.7



46.5 % Recognized preneed merchandise and service revenue 87.6



69.8



17.8



25.5 % Total recognized preneed revenue (2) 310.4



221.9



88.5



39.9 % Core revenue (3) 419.3



313.0



106.3



34.0 % Other revenue (4) 36.3



26.0



10.3



39.6 % Total comparable revenue $ 455.6



$ 339.0



$ 116.6



34.4 %















Comparable gross profit $ 160.2



$ 102.8



$ 57.4



55.8 % Comparable gross profit percentage 35.2 %

30.3 %

4.9 %



















Comparable cemetery preneed and atneed sales production:













Property $ 270.7



$ 201.3



$ 69.4



34.5 % Merchandise and services 205.0



159.6



45.4



28.4 % Discounts and other (4.0)



(1.9)



(2.1)



(110.5) % Preneed and atneed sales production $ 471.7



$ 359.0



$ 112.7



31.4 %















Recognition rate (5) 88.9 %

87.2 %









(1) Atneed revenue represents property, merchandise, and services sold and delivered or performed once death has occurred. (2) Recognized preneed revenue represents property, merchandise, and services sold on a preneed contract, which were delivered or performed as well as the related merchandise and service trust fund income. (3) Core revenue represents the sum of property, merchandise, and services that have been delivered or performed as well as the related merchandise and service trust fund income. (4) Other revenue is primarily related to endowment care trust fund income, royalty income, and interest and finance charges earned from customer receivables on preneed installment contracts. (5) Represents the ratio of current period core revenue stated as a percentage of current period preneed and atneed sales production.

Comparable cemetery revenue increased $116.6 million , or 34.4%, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to a $106.3 million , or 34.0%, increase in core revenue.

, or 34.4%, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to a , or 34.0%, increase in core revenue. The core revenue growth of $106.3 million was a result of a $88.5 million , or 39.9%, increase in recognized preneed revenue driven by strong comparable preneed cemetery sales production for the period as described below and a $17.8 million , or 19.5%, increase in atneed revenue that was driven by an increase in burials performed.

was a result of a , or 39.9%, increase in recognized preneed revenue driven by strong comparable preneed cemetery sales production for the period as described below and a , or 19.5%, increase in atneed revenue that was driven by an increase in burials performed. Other revenue increased $10.3 million , or 39.6%, primarily from higher endowment care trust fund income due to higher capital gains and other distributions.

, or 39.6%, primarily from higher endowment care trust fund income due to higher capital gains and other distributions. Comparable cemetery gross profit increased $57.4 million to $160.2 million . The gross profit percentage increased to 35.2% from 30.3%, primarily resulting from the revenue increases described above. The incremental margin on the revenue increases more than offset higher fixed costs in the current quarter relative to the prior year as staffing and service levels normalized driven by customer interaction and we recorded elevated levels of incentive compensation expense compared to the prior year second quarter.

to . The gross profit percentage increased to 35.2% from 30.3%, primarily resulting from the revenue increases described above. The incremental margin on the revenue increases more than offset higher fixed costs in the current quarter relative to the prior year as staffing and service levels normalized driven by customer interaction and we recorded elevated levels of incentive compensation expense compared to the prior year second quarter. Comparable preneed cemetery sales production increased $94.3 million , or 35.6%, driven by significant increases in sales velocity, sales averages, and large sales activity. Comparable preneed cemetery sales production continues to benefit from a more productive and efficient sales force, with better utilization of our customer relationship management system, and improved conversion rates from our direct mail and digital lead campaigns. We continued to experience higher conversion and close rates due to the consumer's increased awareness related to the possible impact of COVID-19.

Other Financial Results

Corporate general and administrative expenses decreased $8.1 million to $29.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. This was primarily related to fewer workers compensation, general liability and auto liability insurance claims in the current year and higher charitable contributions in the prior year.

decreased to in the second quarter of 2021. This was primarily related to fewer workers compensation, general liability and auto liability insurance claims in the current year and higher charitable contributions in the prior year. Interest expense decreased $4.3 million to $37.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to lower interest rates on our floating rate debt and debt refinancing activities over the last twelve months.

decreased to in the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to lower interest rates on our floating rate debt and debt refinancing activities over the last twelve months. The GAAP effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 22.6%, down from 25.5% in the prior year quarter. The current year effective tax rates are lower compared to the prior year quarter primarily due to higher excess tax benefits on the exercise of stock options during the second quarter.

Cash Flow and Capital Spending

(Dollars in millions) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2021

2020 2021

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 192.2



$ 184.3

$ 489.8



$ 364.3

Cash taxes included in net cash provided by operating

activities $ 88.7



$ 0.1

$ 102.0



$ 1.7



Net cash provided by operating activities increased $7.9 million to $192.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $184.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Strong growth in gross profit of approximately $49.9 million, primarily from strong preneed cemetery sales production, lower cash interest payments of $25.0 million and some favorable working capital variances, were offset by an increase in cash tax payments of $88.6 million primarily driven by the deferral of federal and state income tax payments in the prior year as approved by the IRS. The favorable working capital was primarily driven by the timing of funding one less payroll quarter over quarter partially offset by the impact of funding regular payroll taxes during the quarter that were deferred in 2020 as allowed under the CARES Act.

A summary of our capital expenditures is set forth below:

(Dollars in millions) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2021

2020 2021

2020 Capital improvements at existing operating locations $ 36.1



$ 23.0

$ 60.2



$ 43.2

Development of cemetery property 15.1



21.2

24.6



45.3

Capital improvements at existing operating locations and

cemetery development expenditures 51.2



44.2

84.8



88.5

Growth capital expenditures/construction of new funeral service

locations 9.7



8.4

18.4



16.3

Total capital expenditures $ 60.9



$ 52.6

$ 103.2



$ 104.8



Total capital expenditures increased in the current quarter by $8.3 million, primarily due to an increase in capital improvements at existing operating locations offset by lower spend on cemetery property development. The capital expenditures for the development of cemetery property were lower than expected due to certain weather and property construction delays. We expect to return to more normalized levels of capital spending later in the year as we catch up on these projects.

Trust Fund Returns

Total trust fund returns include realized and unrealized gains and losses and dividends and are shown gross without netting of certain fees. A summary of our consolidated trust fund returns as of June 30, 2021 is set forth below:



Three Months

Six Months Preneed funeral 5.5%

10.5% Preneed cemetery 5.7%

11.2% Cemetery perpetual care 5.1%

9.6% Combined trust funds 5.4%

10.5%

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Earnings excluding special items and diluted earnings per share excluding special items shown above are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between quarters and years, and better reflect the performance of our core operations, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting operations. We also believe these measures help facilitate comparisons to our competitors' operating results.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of our reported net income attributable to common stockholders to earnings excluding special items and our GAAP diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share excluding special items. We do not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(Dollars in millions, except diluted EPS) Three months ended June 30,

2021

2020

Net Income

Diluted EPS

Net Income

Diluted EPS Net income attributable to common stockholders, as reported $ 157.7



$ 0.92



$ 105.5



$ 0.59

Pre-tax reconciling items:













Gains on divestitures and impairment charges, net (6.2)



(0.04)



(0.7)



(0.01)

Losses on early extinguishment of debt, net 5.2



0.04



—



—

Tax reconciling items:













Tax effect from special items 0.7



—



0.1



—

Earnings excluding special items and diluted earnings per share

excluding special items $ 157.4



$ 0.92



$ 104.9



$ 0.58

















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



170.9







179.7



(Dollars in millions, except diluted EPS) Six months ended June 30,

2021

2020

Net Income

Diluted EPS

Net Income

Diluted EPS Net income attributable to common stockholders, as reported $ 386.6



$ 2.25



$ 187.4



$ 1.03

Pre-tax reconciling items:













Gains on divestitures and impairment charges, net (7.4)



(0.04)



(5.3)



(0.03)

Losses on early extinguishment of debt, net 5.2



0.04



0.2



—

Tax reconciling items:













Tax effect from special items 0.9



—



1.2



0.01

Earnings excluding special items and diluted earnings per share

excluding special items $ 385.3



$ 2.25



$ 183.5



$ 1.01

















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



171.6







181.6



