SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

HOUSTON, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), the largest provider of deathcare products and services in North America, today reported results for the second quarter of 2024.

Second Quarter Highlights:

Revenue grew $20.6 million over the second quarter of 2023

over the second quarter of 2023 Earnings per share was $0.81 compared to $0.86 in the second quarter of 2023

compared to in the second quarter of 2023 Adjusted earnings per share was $0.79 compared to $0.83 in the second quarter of 2023

compared to in the second quarter of 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities was $196.9 million in the current year quarter compared to $144.1 million in the prior year quarter

in the current year quarter compared to in the prior year quarter Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items was $219.9 million in the current year quarter compared to $157.4 million in the prior year quarter

in the current year quarter compared to in the prior year quarter Comparable core preneed funeral sales production increased by $9.7 million , or 4.0%, in the current quarter

, or 4.0%, in the current quarter Comparable core funeral sales average grew 1.3% in the current quarter

Tom Ryan, the Company's Chairman and CEO, commented on the second quarter performance:

"Today we reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.79 and net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items of $220 million. Revenue grew $21 million due in part to the performance of the cemetery segment, resulting in slight growth in margins over the prior year quarter. During the latter part of the quarter, we experienced a higher than anticipated decline in funeral services performed, which in light of our high fixed cost structure, impacted our quarterly performance. On a positive note, we generated strong cash flow from operations that met expectations, which allowed us to reinvest and grow our business, as well as return capital to shareholders, through share repurchases and dividends during the quarter.

We believe our long-term growth strategy is on track as we continue to grow revenue, leverage our unparalleled scale, and allocate our capital wisely to enhance shareholder value. I would like to thank our 25,000 associates for their dedicated service to our client families."

Details of our second quarter 2024 financial results and the unaudited consolidated financial statements can be found in the Appendix at the end of this press release. The table below summarizes our key financial results.

(Dollars in millions, except for per share amounts)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue

$ 1,034.0

$ 1,013.4

$ 2,079.4

$ 2,042.1 Operating income

$ 220.8

$ 233.5

$ 453.0

$ 479.1 Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 118.2

$ 132.2

$ 249.5

$ 277.0 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.81

$ 0.86

$ 1.69

$ 1.80 Earnings excluding special items (1)

$ 115.9

$ 126.9

$ 247.8

$ 271.8 Diluted earnings per share excluding special items (1)

$ 0.79

$ 0.83

$ 1.68

$ 1.76 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

146.8

153.1

147.3

154.2 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 196.9

$ 144.1

$ 417.0

$ 363.6 Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items (1)

$ 219.9

$ 157.4

$ 440.0

$ 376.9





(1) Earnings excluding special items, diluted earnings per share excluding special items, and net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items are non-GAAP financial measures. These items are also referred to as "adjusted earnings per share" and "adjusted operating cash flow". A reconciliation from net income attributable to common stockholders, diluted earnings per share, and net cash provided by operating activities in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) can be found later in this press release under the headings "Cash Flow and Capital Spending" and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.81 in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $0.86 in the second quarter of 2023. The current year quarter was favorably impacted by $1.9 million of net gains on divestitures and impairment charges. The prior year quarter was favorably impacted primarily by $7.0 million of net gains on divestitures and impairment charges. Diluted earnings per share excluding special items was $0.79 in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $0.83 in the second quarter of 2023. Higher cemetery gross profit and a lower share count were more than offset by lower funeral gross profit on lower services performed as well as higher interest expense and a higher tax rate.

in the second quarter of 2024 compared to in the second quarter of 2023. The current year quarter was favorably impacted by of net gains on divestitures and impairment charges. The prior year quarter was favorably impacted primarily by of net gains on divestitures and impairment charges. Diluted earnings per share excluding special items was in the second quarter of 2024 compared to in the second quarter of 2023. Higher cemetery gross profit and a lower share count were more than offset by lower funeral gross profit on lower services performed as well as higher interest expense and a higher tax rate. Net cash provided by operating activities grew $52.8 million to $196.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $144.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. Both the current year and the prior year were impacted by payments related to legal matters that were expensed in 2022 of $23.0 million and $13.3 million , respectively. Net cash provided by operating activities, excluding special items, grew $62.5 million to $219.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $157.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. Expected lower cash tax payments combined with favorable working capital changes, primarily related to strong preneed cash receipts, more than offset an increase in cash interest payments and lower operating income.

OUTLOOK FOR 2024

Our guidance ranges for 2024 detailed below remain the same as previously reported. As the number of funeral services performed during the quarter were below our expectations, we now believe our full year results will be in the lower end of our adjusted earnings per share guidance range of $3.50 to $3.80. However, reflecting the continued strength of our operating cash flow, we want to reiterate the midpoint of our adjusted cash flow from operations guidance range of $900 million to $960 million. The forecast for cash taxes includes the impact of a change in a tax accounting method related to our cemetery segment, which will defer cash taxes into future years. Our outlook for net cash provided by operating activities also excludes special items relating to the payments of certain estimated legal charges of $64.6 million recognized in the fourth quarter of 2022.

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

2024 Outlook Diluted earnings per share excluding special items (1)

$3.50 - $3.80









Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items and cash taxes (1)

$935 - $985 Cash taxes expected in 2024 (at the midpoint of Diluted earnings per share guidance)

$25 - $35 Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items (1)

$900 - $960





Capital improvements at existing field locations

$125 Development of cemetery property

$165 Digital investments and corporate

$35 Total maintenance, cemetery development, and other capital expenditures (Maintenance capital expenditures)

$325











(1) Diluted earnings per share excluding special items and net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items are non-GAAP financial measures. We normally reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures from diluted earnings per share and net cash provided by operating activities; however, diluted earnings per share and net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP are not currently accessible on a forward-looking basis. Our outlook for 2024 excludes the following because this information is not currently available for 2024: Expenses net of insurance recoveries related to weather events and hurricanes, gains or losses associated with asset divestitures, gains or losses associated with the early extinguishment of debt, potential tax reserve adjustments and IRS payments and/or refunds, acquisition and integration costs, system implementation and transition costs, and potential costs or cash outflows associated with estimated litigation charges or legal settlements or the recognition of receivables for insurance recoveries associated with litigation, or deferred tax payments. The foregoing items could materially impact our forward-looking diluted earnings per share and/or our net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP.

SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL

APPENDIX: RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2024

Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Revenue $ 1,034,016

$ 1,013,414

$ 2,079,398

$ 2,042,123 Cost of revenue (776,101)

(751,946)

(1,547,270)

(1,491,561) Gross profit 257,915

261,468

532,128

550,562 Corporate general and administrative expenses (38,998)

(34,921)

(80,323)

(79,081) Gains on divestitures and impairment charges, net 1,924

6,954

1,240

7,645 Operating income 220,841

233,501

453,045

479,126 Interest expense (64,384)

(59,476)

(128,736)

(113,392) Losses on early extinguishment of debt —

(54)

—

(1,114) Other income, net 1,725

1,310

4,187

2,519 Income before income taxes 158,182

175,281

328,496

367,139 Provision for income taxes (39,962)

(42,929)

(79,002)

(89,958) Net income 118,220

132,352

249,494

277,181 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (54)

(164)

(27)

(230) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 118,166

$ 132,188

$ 249,467

$ 276,951 Basic earnings per share:













Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 0.81

$ 0.87

$ 1.71

$ 1.82 Basic weighted average number of shares 145,297

151,233

145,782

152,174 Diluted earnings per share:













Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 0.81

$ 0.86

$ 1.69

$ 1.80 Diluted weighted average number of shares 146,784

153,132

147,348

154,207

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)







June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023















ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 184,431

$ 221,557 Receivables, net 87,073

97,939 Inventories 33,402

33,597 Income tax receivable 72,886

122,183 Other 32,814

23,010 Total current assets 410,606

498,286 Preneed receivables, net and trust investments 6,470,228

6,191,912 Cemetery property 2,066,038

2,020,846 Property and equipment, net 2,497,141

2,480,099 Goodwill 2,007,695

1,977,186 Deferred charges and other assets, net 1,289,452

1,247,830 Cemetery perpetual care trust investments 2,039,659

1,939,241 Total assets $ 16,780,819

$ 16,355,400







LIABILITIES & EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 656,710

$ 685,759 Current maturities of long-term debt 85,982

63,341 Total current liabilities 742,692

749,100 Long-term debt 4,688,655

4,649,155 Deferred revenue, net 1,711,981

1,703,509 Deferred tax liability 645,585

638,106 Other liabilities 480,849

464,935 Deferred receipts held in trust 4,939,678

4,670,884 Care trusts' corpus 2,031,689

1,938,238 Equity:





Common stock, $1 per share par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 149,017,073 and 148,297,042 shares issued,

respectively, and 144,537,780 and 146,323,340 shares outstanding, respectively 144,538

146,323 Capital in excess of par value 945,646

937,596 Retained earnings 436,896

432,454 Accumulated other comprehensive income 12,498

24,891 Total common stockholders' equity 1,539,578

1,541,264 Noncontrolling interests 112

209 Total equity 1,539,690

1,541,473 Total liabilities and equity $ 16,780,819

$ 16,355,400

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Six months ended June 30,

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 249,494

$ 277,181 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Loss on early extinguishment of debt —

1,114 Depreciation and amortization 101,856

92,758 Amortization of intangibles 8,627

9,356 Amortization of cemetery property 46,336

48,036 Amortization of loan costs 3,519

3,408 Provision for expected credit losses 7,644

3,389 Provision for deferred income taxes 7,553

8,410 Gains on divestitures and impairment charges, net (1,240)

(7,645) Share-based compensation 7,966

8,149 Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and divestitures:





Decrease in receivables 7,296

11,112 Decrease (increase) in other assets 15,969

(36,303) Decrease in payables and other liabilities (15,484)

(31,266) Effect of preneed sales production and maturities:





Increase in preneed receivables, net and trust investments (124,609)

(114,106) Increase in deferred revenue, net 53,342

82,457 Increase in deferred receipts held in trust 48,731

7,593 Net cash provided by operating activities 417,000

363,643 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (175,878)

(177,007) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (38,490)

(39,424) Real estate acquisitions (22,151)

(17,434) Proceeds from divestitures and sales of property and equipment 11,339

20,547 Payments for Company-owned life insurance policies (2,831)

(7,898) Proceeds from Company-owned life insurance policies and other 2,000

10,119 Other investing activities (9,814)

— Net cash used in investing activities (235,825)

(211,097) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 296,137

573,433 Debt issuance costs —

(7,471) Scheduled payments of debt (11,665)

(10,573) Early payments and extinguishment of debt (225,000)

(385,973) Principal payments on finance leases (18,213)

(17,126) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 17,859

14,564 Purchase of Company common stock (176,417)

(252,116) Payments of dividends (87,328)

(81,987) Bank overdrafts and other (10,536)

(14,350) Net cash used in financing activities (215,163)

(181,599) Effect of foreign currency (2,665)

1,330 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (36,653)

(27,723) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 224,761

204,524 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 188,108

$ 176,801

Consolidated Segment Results (See definitions of revenue line items later in this appendix.)

(Dollars in millions, except funeral services performed and average revenue per service) Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Consolidated funeral:













Atneed revenue $ 283.4

$ 288.6

$ 598.7

$ 601.9 Matured preneed revenue 178.6

175.7

368.7

361.4 Core revenue 462.0

464.3

967.4

963.3 Non-funeral home revenue 22.9

20.5

46.6

41.7 Non-funeral home preneed sales revenue 29.1

35.9

58.2

77.1 Core general agency and other revenue 51.8

44.7

98.3

93.0 Total revenue $ 565.8

$ 565.4

$ 1,170.5

$ 1,175.1















Gross profit $ 100.4

$ 115.5

$ 232.3

$ 265.0 Gross profit percentage 17.7 %

20.4 %

19.8 %

22.6 %















Funeral services performed 86,031

87,070

180,397

183,275 Average revenue per service $ 5,636

$ 5,568

$ 5,621

$ 5,484

(Dollars in millions) Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Consolidated cemetery:













Atneed property revenue $ 35.3

$ 33.6

$ 70.3

$ 70.4 Atneed merchandise and service revenue 72.4

74.3

147.1

147.8 Total atneed revenue 107.7

107.9

217.4

218.2 Recognized preneed property revenue 225.1

219.7

424.8

411.4 Recognized preneed merchandise and service revenue 100.0

89.9

198.3

176.0 Total recognized preneed revenue 325.1

309.6

623.1

587.4 Core revenue 432.8

417.5

840.5

805.6 Other cemetery revenue 35.4

30.5

68.4

61.4 Total revenue $ 468.2

$ 448.0

$ 908.9

$ 867.0















Gross profit $ 157.5

$ 145.9

$ 299.8

$ 285.6 Gross profit percentage 33.6 %

32.6 %

33.0 %

32.9 %

Comparable Funeral Results

The table below details comparable funeral results of operations ("same store") for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023. We consider comparable funeral operations to be those businesses owned for the entire period beginning January 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2024.

(Dollars in millions, except average revenue per service and average revenue per contract sold) Three months ended June 30,

2024

2023

Var

% Comparable funeral revenue:













Atneed revenue (1) $ 278.7

$ 287.0

$ (8.3)

(2.9) % Matured preneed revenue (2) 177.0

175.3

1.7

1.0 % Core revenue (3) 455.7

462.3

(6.6)

(1.4) % Non-funeral home revenue (4) 22.2

20.5

1.7

8.3 % Non-funeral home preneed sales revenue (5) 28.9

35.9

(7.0)

(19.5) % Core general agency and other revenue (6) 51.3

44.5

6.8

15.3 % Total comparable revenue $ 558.1

$ 563.2

$ (5.1)

(0.9) %















Comparable gross profit $ 99.4

$ 115.8

$ (16.4)

(14.2) % Comparable gross profit percentage 17.8 %

20.6 %

(2.8) %



















Comparable funeral services performed:













Atneed 44,864

47,081

(2,217)

(4.7) % Matured preneed 26,072

25,807

265

1.0 % Total core 70,936

72,888

(1,952)

(2.7) % Non-funeral home 13,703

13,920

(217)

(1.6) % Total comparable funeral services performed 84,639

86,808

(2,169)

(2.5) % Comparable core cremation rate 56.9 %

56.3 %

0.6 %



Total comparable cremation rate (7) 63.8 %

63.2 %

0.6 %



















Comparable funeral average revenue per service:













Atneed $ 6,212

$ 6,096

$ 116

1.9 % Matured preneed 6,789

6,793

(4)

(0.1) % Total core 6,424

6,343

81

1.3 % Non-funeral home 1,620

1,473

147

10.0 % Total comparable average revenue per service $ 5,646

$ 5,562

$ 84

1.5 %















Comparable funeral preneed sales production:













Total preneed sales $ 326.5

$ 319.2

$ 7.3

2.3 % Core contracts sold 38,854

38,597

257

0.7 % Non-funeral home contracts sold 24,323

25,083

(760)

(3.0) % Core average revenue per contract sold $ 6,489

$ 6,279

$ 210

3.3 % Non-funeral home average revenue per contract sold $ 3,060

$ 3,061

$ (1)

— %





(1) Atneed revenue represents merchandise and services sold and delivered or performed once death has occurred. (2) Matured preneed revenue represents merchandise and services sold on a preneed contract through our core funeral homes, which have been delivered or performed as well as the related merchandise and service trust fund income. (3) Core revenue represents the sum of merchandise and services sold on an atneed contract or preneed contract, which were delivered or performed once death has occurred through our core funeral homes. (4) Non-funeral home revenue represents services sold on a preneed or atneed contract through one of our non-funeral home sales channels (e.g. SCI Direct) and performed once death has occurred. (5) Non-funeral home preneed sales revenue represents travel protection, net and merchandise sold on a preneed contract that is delivered before death has occurred and general agency revenue from our non-funeral home sales channel. (6) Core general agency and other revenue primarily comprises core general agency revenue, which is commissions we receive from third-party insurance companies for life insurance policies sold to preneed customers for the purpose of funding preneed arrangements and core travel protection preneed sales, net. (7) Total comparable cremation rate includes the impact of cremation services through our non-funeral sales channel (e.g. SCI Direct).

Total comparable funeral revenue decreased by $5.1 million , or 0.9%, as declines of $6.6 million in core funeral revenue and $7.0 million in non-funeral home preneed sales revenue were partially offset by a $6.8 million increase in core general agency revenue and other revenue.

, or 0.9%, as declines of in core funeral revenue and in non-funeral home preneed sales revenue were partially offset by a increase in core general agency revenue and other revenue. Core funeral revenue decreased by $6.6 million , or 1.4%, primarily due to a 2.7% decrease in core funeral services performed partially offset by a favorable 1.3% increase in core average revenue. The core cremation rate increased 60 basis points to 56.9%.

, or 1.4%, primarily due to a 2.7% decrease in core funeral services performed partially offset by a favorable 1.3% increase in core average revenue. The core cremation rate increased 60 basis points to 56.9%. Non-funeral home preneed sales revenue decreased by $7.0 million , or 19.5%, primarily due to operational changes in certain markets with respect to timing of merchandise deliveries. This decrease is partially offset by an increase in general agency revenue as we continue to shift from trust-funded to insurance-funded contracts.

, or 19.5%, primarily due to operational changes in certain markets with respect to timing of merchandise deliveries. This decrease is partially offset by an increase in general agency revenue as we continue to shift from trust-funded to insurance-funded contracts. Core general agency and other revenue grew $6.8 million , primarily due to increased core general agency revenue from higher comparable core preneed funeral insurance production.

, primarily due to increased core general agency revenue from higher comparable core preneed funeral insurance production. Comparable funeral gross profit decreased by $16.4 million to $99.4 million and the gross profit percentage decreased 280 basis points from 20.6% to 17.8%. This decrease is primarily due to the decline in revenue described above and the timing of incentive compensation costs compared to the prior year quarter.

to and the gross profit percentage decreased 280 basis points from 20.6% to 17.8%. This decrease is primarily due to the decline in revenue described above and the timing of incentive compensation costs compared to the prior year quarter. Comparable preneed funeral sales production increased by $7.3 million , or 2.3%, in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 2023. Core preneed sales production increased by $9.7 million , or 4.0%, primarily due to higher contract velocity and sales average. Non-funeral home preneed sales production decreased $2.4 million due to a decline in contract velocity.

Comparable Cemetery Results

The table below details comparable cemetery results of operations ("same store") for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023. We consider comparable cemetery operations to be those businesses owned for the entire period beginning January 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2024.

(Dollars in millions) Three months ended June 30,

2024

2023

Var

% Comparable cemetery revenue:













Atneed property revenue $ 35.1

$ 33.6

$ 1.5

4.5 % Atneed merchandise and service revenue 72.2

74.3

(2.1)

(2.8) % Total atneed revenue (1) 107.3

107.9

(0.6)

(0.6) % Recognized preneed property revenue 216.9

219.5

(2.6)

(1.2) % Recognized preneed merchandise and service revenue 99.8

89.7

10.1

11.3 % Total recognized preneed revenue (2) 316.7

309.2

7.5

2.4 % Core revenue (3) 424.0

417.1

6.9

1.7 % Other revenue (4) 35.5

30.5

5.0

16.4 % Total comparable revenue $ 459.5

$ 447.6

$ 11.9

2.7 %















Comparable gross profit $ 151.1

$ 146.0

$ 5.1

3.5 % Comparable gross profit percentage 32.9 %

32.6 %

0.3 %



















Comparable cemetery preneed and atneed sales production:













Property $ 251.1

$ 268.9

$ (17.8)

(6.6) % Merchandise and services 201.9

193.2

8.7

4.5 % Discounts and other (0.3)

(4.8)

4.5

93.8 % Preneed and atneed sales production $ 452.7

$ 457.3

$ (4.6)

(1.0) %















Preneed sales production $ 346.5

$ 353.3

$ (6.8)

(1.9) % Recognition rate (5) 93.7 %

91.2 %









(1) Atneed revenue represents property, merchandise, and services sold and delivered or performed once death has occurred. (2) Recognized preneed revenue represents property, merchandise, and services sold on a preneed contract, which were delivered or performed as well as the related merchandise and service trust fund income. (3) Core revenue represents the sum of property, merchandise, and services that have been delivered or performed as well as the related merchandise and service trust fund income. (4) Other revenue is primarily related to endowment care trust fund income, royalty income, and interest and finance charges earned from customer receivables on preneed installment contracts. (5) Represents the ratio of current period core revenue stated as a percentage of current period preneed and atneed sales production.

Total comparable cemetery revenue increased $11.9 million , or 2.7%, in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher core revenue of $6.9 million and higher other revenue of $5.0 million .

, or 2.7%, in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher core revenue of and higher other revenue of . Core revenue was higher by $6.9 million primarily as a result of a $7.5 million increase in total recognized preneed revenue, mainly due to the growth in recognized merchandise and service preneed revenue.

primarily as a result of a increase in total recognized preneed revenue, mainly due to the growth in recognized merchandise and service preneed revenue. Other revenue was higher by $5.0 million , or 16.4%, compared to the prior year quarter primarily from an increase in endowment care trust fund income related to the expansion of our total return investment strategy in certain states.

, or 16.4%, compared to the prior year quarter primarily from an increase in endowment care trust fund income related to the expansion of our total return investment strategy in certain states. Comparable cemetery gross profit increased $5.1 million to $151.1 million and the gross profit percentage increased 30 basis points to 32.9%. The growth is related to the higher revenue mentioned above somewhat offset by higher maintenance costs and the timing of incentive compensation costs versus the prior year quarter.

to and the gross profit percentage increased 30 basis points to 32.9%. The growth is related to the higher revenue mentioned above somewhat offset by higher maintenance costs and the timing of incentive compensation costs versus the prior year quarter. Comparable preneed cemetery sales production decreased $6.8 million , or 1.9%, primarily due to a decline in large sales, partially offset by a modest increase in core preneed cemetery sales production.

Other Financial Results

Corporate general and administrative expenses increased by $4.1 million to $39.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily related to the timing of incentive compensation costs versus the prior year quarter.

increased by to in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily related to the timing of incentive compensation costs versus the prior year quarter. Interest expense increased $4.9 million to $64.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to higher balances combined with a slightly higher interest rate quarter over quarter on our floating rate debt.

increased to in the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to higher balances combined with a slightly higher interest rate quarter over quarter on our floating rate debt. The GAAP effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 25.3%, up from 24.5% in the prior year quarter. Our adjusted effective tax rate was 25.8% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 24.5% in the prior year quarter. The higher effective tax rate in the current period was primarily due to lower excess tax benefits recognized on the settlement of employee share-based awards.

Cash Flow and Capital Spending

(Dollars in millions) Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 196.9

$ 144.1

$ 417.0

$ 363.6 Payments for certain legal matters 23.0

13.3

23.0

13.3 Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items $ 219.9

$ 157.4

$ 440.0

$ 376.9 Cash taxes included in net cash provided by operating activities $ 10.0

$ 70.4

$ 11.8

$ 75.9

Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items grew $62.5 million to $219.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $157.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, primarily from expected lower cash tax payments of $60.4 million. Favorable working capital of $18.2 million, including higher cash receipts from installment payments on preneed cemetery and funeral contracts, more than offset lower operating income of $12.7 million and higher cash interest payments of $3.4 million during the quarter.

(Dollars in millions) Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,





2024

2023

2024

2023



Capital improvements at existing field locations $ 29.4

$ 31.8

$ 54.3

$ 54.6



Development of cemetery property 39.9

38.0

78.6

71.0



Digital investments and corporate 17.6

20.5

24.5

34.7



Total maintenance, cemetery development, and other capital expenditures (Maintenance capital expenditures) $ 86.9

$ 90.3

$ 157.4

$ 160.3



Growth capital expenditures/construction of new funeral service locations 9.2

8.8

18.5

16.7



Total capital expenditures $ 96.1

$ 99.1

$ 175.9

$ 177.0





Total capital expenditures decreased in the current quarter by $3.0 million, primarily due to lower spend on digital investments and capital improvements at existing field locations. In the prior year, we increased spend in our digital investments as we began the development of certain projects to support preneed sales growth and optimize the customer experience. As indicated in our annual guidance, we anticipate less spend in 2024 for digital investments and corporate capital expenditures.

Trust Fund Returns

Total trust fund returns include realized and unrealized gains and losses and dividends and are shown gross without netting of certain fees. A summary of our consolidated trust fund returns as of June 30, 2024 is set forth below:



Three Months

Six Months Preneed funeral 0.8 %

6.5 % Preneed cemetery 0.8 %

6.7 % Cemetery perpetual care 0.8 %

6.0 % Combined trust funds 0.8 %

6.4 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Earnings excluding special items and diluted earnings per share excluding special items shown above are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between quarters and years, and better reflect the performance of our core operations, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting operations. We also believe these measures help facilitate comparisons to our competitors' operating results.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of our reported net income attributable to common stockholders to earnings excluding special items and our GAAP diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share excluding special items. We do not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(Dollars in millions, except diluted EPS) Three months ended June 30,

2024

2023

Net Income

Diluted EPS

Net Income

Diluted EPS Net income attributable to common stockholders, as reported $ 118.2

$ 0.81

$ 132.2

$ 0.86 Pre-tax reconciling items:













(Gains) on divestitures and impairment charges, net (1.9)

(0.01)

(7.0)

(0.05) Losses on early extinguishment of debt —

—

0.1

— Tax reconciling items:













Tax effect from significant items 0.5

—

1.9

0.02 Change in uncertain tax reserves and other (0.9)

(0.01)

(0.3)

— Earnings excluding special items and diluted earnings per share excluding special items $ 115.9

$ 0.79

$ 126.9

$ 0.83















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



146.8





153.1

(Dollars in millions, except diluted EPS) Six months ended June 30,

2024

2023

Net Income

Diluted EPS

Net Income

Diluted EPS Net income attributable to common stockholders, as reported $ 249.5

$ 1.69

$ 277.0

$ 1.80 Pre-tax reconciling items:













(Gains) on divestitures and impairment charges, net (1.2)

(0.01)

(7.6)

(0.05) Losses on early extinguishment of debt —

—

1.1

0.01 Tax reconciling items:













Tax effect from significant items 0.4

—

1.8

— Change in uncertain tax reserves and other (0.9)

—

(0.5)

— Earnings excluding special items and diluted earnings per share excluding special items $ 247.8

$ 1.68

$ 271.8

$ 1.76















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



147.3





154.2

SOURCE Service Corporation International