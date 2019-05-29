Service Corporation International Honors 2018 Service Excellence Award Winners

HOUSTON, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), North America's largest provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, and its brand, Dignity Memorial®, today announced the company's 2018 SCI Service Excellence Award recipients. The program, created in 2007, recognizes and honors SCI associates across the country for exceeding expectations through exemplary service toward others and fostering the company's culture of service excellence.

2018 SCI Service Excellence Award honorees from around the country gathered in Houston, Texas for a dinner where SCI and Dignity Memorial leadership presented their awards. (Left to right: Anthony Casio, Grounds Specialist, Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park & Mortuary, Los Angeles, California; Sarah Walton, Family Service Counselor, Keaton's Redwood Chapel of Marin, Novato, California; Shawn Leader, Cemetery Maintenance Specialist, Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Lincoln, Nebraska; Julie Tran, Location Manager, Cypress View Mausoleum, Mortuary and Crematory and Goodbody Mortuary, San Diego, California; Elias Estrada, Financial Planning and Analysis Director, SCI Headquarters, Houston, Texas)

Anthony Casio, grounds specialist at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park & Mortuary in Los Angeles, Calif., was named overall winner and presented with the Steve Mack Award for Service Excellence. This prestigious award is named in honor of Steve Mack, a 42-year veteran of SCI and former Senior Vice President of Operations, whose career was highlighted by his leadership and dedication to serving families.

In addition, the following SCI associates were named 2018 SCI Service Excellence Award winners:

Anthony Casio – Grounds Specialist, Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary in Los Angeles, California

– Grounds Specialist, Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary in Elias Estrada – Financial Planning and Analysis Director, SCI Headquarters in Houston, Texas

– Financial Planning and Analysis Director, in Shawn Leader – Cemetery Maintenance Specialist, Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Lincoln, Nebraska

– Cemetery Maintenance Specialist, Cemetery in Julie Tran – Location Manager, Cypress View Mausoleum, Mortuary and Crematory and Goodbody Mortuary in San Diego, California

– Location Manager, Cypress View Mausoleum, Mortuary and Crematory and Goodbody Mortuary in Sarah Walton – Family Service Counselor, Keaton's Redwood Chapel of Marin in Novato, California

"These five associates, selected from 810 award recipients, exhibit passion for their profession, a desire to inspire their teammates and dedication to deliver the highest level of service excellence," said Tom Ryan, SCI Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President. "Their commitment to the families we serve is truly inspiring and we are thrilled to honor and recognize their outstanding work."

All 2018 SCI Service Excellence Award recipients were honored at a dinner held Thursday, April 4, and presented with their awards by members of the SCI and Dignity Memorial leadership teams.

About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of deathcare products and services. As of March 31, 2019, SCI owned and operated 1,479 funeral service locations and 482 cemeteries (of which 287 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Through its businesses, SCI markets the Dignity Memorial® brand, which offers assurance of quality, value, caring service, and exceptional customer satisfaction. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit www.sci-corp.com. For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com. As used herein, "Service Corporation International" and "SCI" refer to the affiliates of Service Corporation International.

Contact: Jay Andrew, 713-525-5235

Director, Corporate Communications

SOURCE Service Corporation International

