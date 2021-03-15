Service Corporation International Partners With TAPS

Our Dignity Memorial associates are committed to supporting military families in our communities and appropriately honoring their sacrifices and service to our Country. Tweet this

Bonnie Carroll, TAPS Founder and President, added, "TAPS is honored to be partnering with SCI to support our military survivors. The entire organization has shown their dedication to honoring the lives of those who have served and died for our country's freedoms by caring for the families they loved and left behind."

SCI and Dignity Memorial's commitment to honoring those who serve encompasses several programs and initiatives, including:

The Dignity Memorial Homeless Veterans Burial Program, founded in 2000, ensures honorable and dignified burials for qualifying homeless or indigent veterans.

Affinity partnerships with certain veterans organizations offer discounted packages on arrangements.

We Honor Veterans, a program committed to working with local hospices and community organizations, meets the unique needs of America's veterans and their families.

Since 1994, TAPS has provided support and hope around the clock through a national peer support network, grief counseling services and support groups – all at no cost to surviving families and loved ones. TAPS also provides a variety of programs to survivors worldwide, as well as resources for grief professionals to better serve the military and veteran communities.

About Dignity Memorial®

The Dignity Memorial® network of more than 2,000 funeral, cremation and cemetery service providers is North America's most trusted resource for funeral and memorialization services. Dignity Memorial providers offer an unmatched combination of products and locations serving families with care, integrity, respect and service excellence to celebrate each life like no other. For more information, visit www.dignitymemorial.com.

About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of deathcare products and services. At December 31, 2020, we owned and operated 1,470 funeral service locations and 483 cemeteries (of which 297 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Through our businesses, we market the Dignity Memorial® brand, which offers assurance of quality, value, caring service, and exceptional customer satisfaction. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com. For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com.

As used herein, "Service Corporation International" and "SCI" refer to Service Corporation International and its affiliated companies.

About TAPS:

The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) is the national organization providing compassionate care for the families of America's fallen military heroes and has offered support to more than 100,000 surviving family members of our fallen military and their caregivers since 1994. TAPS provides peer-based emotional support, grief and trauma resources, grief seminars and retreats for adults, Good Grief Camps for children, case work assistance, connections to community-based care, online and in-person support groups and a 24/7 resource and information helpline for all who have been affected by a death in the Armed Forces. Services are provided free of charge. For more information go to www.taps.org or call the toll-free TAPS resource and information helpline at 1.800.959.TAPS (8277).

Contact: SCI Media Line, 713-525-5235

[email protected]

SOURCE Service Corporation International

Related Links

http://www.sci-corp.com

