Service Corporation International Sponsors Donate Life's "Light In The Darkness" Float At The 131st Rose Parade®

For the past 12 years, SCI has participated in Donate Life's annual tribute to organ, eye and tissue donors, and has helped many client families honor their loved ones with a portrait featured on the Donate Life float. Underscoring the importance of organ donation, these portraits, called "floragraphs," are made of flowers, seeds, beans and other natural materials. Living donors and recipients also bring the float to life by riding or walking beside it during the Rose Parade.

"We are honored to sponsor this amazing float, and advocate for the importance of organ donation," Eric Tanzberger, senior vice president at SCI. "We are proud to assist these remarkable families in celebrating the lives of their loved ones who gave the ultimate and cherished gift of life upon death."

In preparation for the Rose Parade, Dignity Memorial locations across the country hosted floragraph finishing events in the weeks leading up to the parade.

Dignity Memorial Providers of Las Vegas and the Nevada Donor Network honored donor Jacob Jimmerson .

and the New Jersey Sharing Network honored donor John Cuffe .

and LifeLink honored donor Imma Lockredge.

Dignity Memorial Providers of Sacramento honored donor Loren Leighton .

Dignity Memorial Providers of Orlando and OurLegacy honored donor Michael Brown .

and Life Gift honored donor Cassidy Hess .

At the events, family and friends paid tribute to their loved ones, who had made organ, eye and tissue donations, by putting the finishing touches on their floragraph portraits.

