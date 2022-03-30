SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL TO HOST 2022 INVESTOR DAY ON THURSDAY, MAY 5

HOUSTON, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), the largest provider of deathcare products and services in North America, today announced it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. central time and is expected to conclude by approximately 11 a.m. central time.

During the event, President and CEO Tom Ryan, CFO Eric Tanzberger, and other members of the SCI executive leadership team will present the company's key business drivers and growth prospects over a multi-year period.

The event will be accessible in-person and via a live webcast on SCI's 2022 Investor Day website. The in-person component will be held in Houston at the Westin Hotel at The Woodlands, located at 2 Waterway Square Place. Additionally, the company will host a tour of one of its premier funeral and cemetery locations for interested parties in the afternoon of May 4th.

Event registration via the 2022 Investor Day website is required for both in-person and virtual attendees, as well as the tour. A replay of the event, along with supplemental materials, will be available on the Investor Day website following the event.

About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, as well as final-arrangement planning in advance, serving more than 600,000 families each year. Our diversified portfolio of brands provides families and individuals a full range of choices to meet their needs, from simple cremations to full life celebrations and personalized remembrances. Our Dignity Memorial® brand is the name families turn to for professionalism, compassion, and attention to detail that is second to none. At December 31, 2021, we owned and operated 1,471 funeral service locations and 488 cemeteries (of which 299 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com. For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com.

For Additional Information Contact:



Investors: Debbie Young - Director / Investor Relations - (713) 525-9088

Media: Jay Andrew - Managing Director / Corporate Communications - (713) 525-3468

