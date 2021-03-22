Service Corporation International To Partner With National Alliance For Grieving Children

The loss of a loved one can be extremely difficult, especially for children who experience loss in a variety of ways. Tweet this

In addition to the new partnership with the NAGC, as part of a commitment to serving grieving families, Dignity Memorial locations also offer:

The 24-hour Compassion Helpline which provides families access to 13 months of free confidential phone access to licensed professionals trained in grief counseling.

The Dignity Memorial Guidance Series, a complimentary suite of grief materials featuring insights from renowned grief experts. This extensive collection of booklets, brochures, and online resources offers professional advice and compassionate guidance to help families understand and process the complex emotions of grief.

"We are excited at the potential impact of our partnership with Dignity Memorial locations for those we collectively serve. Our shared goal of comforting those who grieve, coupled with the NAGC's proven capacity to produce resources, creates the potential for a successful partnership that builds families up," said Vicki Jay, Chief Executive Officer, National Alliance for Grieving Children.

About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of deathcare products and services. At December 31, 2020, we owned and operated 1,470 funeral service locations and 483 cemeteries (of which 297 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Through our businesses, we market the Dignity Memorial® brand, which offers assurance of quality, value, caring service, and exceptional customer satisfaction. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com. For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com. As used herein, "Service Corporation International" and "SCI" refer to Service Corporation International and its affiliates.

About Dignity Memorial®

The Dignity Memorial® network of more than 2,000 funeral, cremation and cemetery service providers is North America's most trusted resource for funeral and memorialization services. Dignity Memorial providers offer an unmatched combination of products and locations serving families with care, integrity, respect and attention to detail like no other. For more information, visit www.dignitymemorial.com.

About National Alliance for Grieving Children (NAGC)

The National Alliance for Grieving Children (NAGC), headquartered in Lubbock, Texas, is a nonprofit organization that raises awareness about the needs of children and teens who are grieving a death and provides education and resources for anyone who supports them. The NAGC is a North American network comprised of over 1,300 professionals, institutions, and volunteers who promote best practices, educational programming, and critical resources to facilitate the mental, emotional and physical health of grieving children and their families. Through our member's and partners' collective voices, we educate, advocate, and raise awareness about childhood bereavement. For more information about the NAGC, please visit www.childrengrieve.org.

