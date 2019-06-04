Service Provider Core Router Market Fueled by 100 Gigabit Ethernet Adoption, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the worldwide Service Provider Core Router market grew 7 percent year-over-year in 1Q 2019. The market growth was fueled by telecommunications and cloud operators upgrading networks with 100 gigabit Ethernet technologies. According to the report, 100 GE router port shipments hit a record level in 1Q 2019.

"Network operators are benefitting from lower prices of 100 GE products to add capacity to their backbone and metro networks—the volume of 100 GE port shipments almost doubled year-over-year," said Shin Umeda, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "Demand for core routers was strong in the Asia-Pacific region and in Europe, more than offsetting lower sales in North America," added Umeda.

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2019 Router & Carrier Ethernet Switch Quarterly Report:

Cisco was the top-ranked Service Provider Core Router vendor, followed by Huawei, and Juniper.

The Service Provider Edge Router market increased 2 percent year-over-year, showing some early, yet modest effects 5G backhaul upgrade projects.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Router & Carrier Ethernet Switch Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the Service Provider Core and Edge Router, Carrier Ethernet Switch, and Enterprise Router markets for current and historical time periods. The report includes qualitative analysis and detailed statistics for vendor market shares, revenue, average selling prices, and unit and port shipments. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email at dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

