Service Provider Router And Switch Market Falls To A Five-Year Low In 1Q18 According To Dell'Oro Group

"Over the past two years, the Asia-Pacific region has been a major growth engine for the router market, but in 1Q18, driven in part by saturation in the China telecom market, router demand experienced a sharp decline," said Shin Umeda, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "The weaker China market, combined with price reductions and network architecture evolution in North America, gives us a recipe for a market pull-back in 2018," added Umeda.

Additional highlights from the 1Q18 Router & Carrier Ethernet Switch Quarterly Report:

Despite the market's revenue contraction, 100 Gigabit Ethernet port shipments grew more than 35% year-over-year.

Cisco was the top ranked vendor in 1Q18, followed by Huawei, Nokia, and Juniper. These four vendors accounted for more than 90 percent of the market revenue in 1Q18.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Router & Carrier Ethernet Switch Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the Service Provider Core and Edge Router, Carrier Ethernet Switch, and Enterprise Router markets for current and historical time periods. The report includes qualitative analysis and detailed statistics for vendor market shares, revenue, average selling prices, and unit and port shipments. To purchase this report, please call Daisy Kwok at +1.650.622.9400 x227 or email Daisy@DellOro.com

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/service-provider-router-and-switch-market-falls-to-a-five-year-low-in-1q18-according-to-delloro-group-300661733.html

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group

Related Links

http://www.delloro.com

