Service Provider Router and Switch Market Registered Decline in 2Q 2021, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the worldwide Service Provider Router and Switch market declined with a low single-digit revenue decrease in 2Q 2021. The market contraction was primarily the result of a reduction in revenue in China that offset growth in all other regions.

"The demand for routers in China declined in the second quarter as 5G transport buildouts slowed, but we think this was a temporary situation that a strong rebound is likely in the second half of the year," said Shin Umeda, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "The good news is that revenue from all other regions increased in the second quarter, and service provider router spending for the first half of 2021 have climbed above pre-pandemic levels," added Umeda.

Additional highlights from the 2Q 2021 Service Provider Router and Switch Report:

Cisco remained the top-ranked vendor for market share, followed by Huawei, Nokia, and Juniper.

The Service Provider Core Router market is on track to grow at a double-digit rate in 2021, led by the adoption of 400 Gbps technologies.

Supply constraints have not had a significant effect on the Service Provider Router and Switch market through the first half of 2021.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Service Provider Router and Switch Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the Service Provider Router and Switch market for future current and historical periods. The report includes qualitative analysis and detailed statistics for manufacture revenue by regions, customer types, and use cases, average selling prices, and unit and port shipments. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

