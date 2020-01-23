Service Robotics Market Report 2020 | Featuring Key Player Analysis (2010-2025) of KUKA, Adept Technology, iRobot, Intuitive Surgical, Nachi-Fujikoshi, and Yaskawa Electric

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Service Robotics Market and Volume Analysis by Type (Professional Service Robots, Personal and Domestic Service Robots) and Key Players Analysis - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global service robotics market was valued at over US$ 17 Billion in 2019 and is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period; driven by an upsurge in its adoption owing to high labor cost, lack of skilled workforce, increasing research and development investments, growing awareness regarding the benefits of service robots, and increased demand for automation among professional and personal sectors.



Service robots have witnessed widespread acceptance among various professional and personal applications owing to benefits such as enhanced usability, delivery of accurate and high-quality services, reliability, and reduced operational costs and human errors. Professional service robots are employed in various industries including medical, defense, agriculture, logistics, inspection and maintenance, rescue and security, construction, and professional cleaning among others, whereas personal service robots are used for domestic and entertainment and leisure purpose. The high initial investment and concern for human safety restricts the growth of the market.



Global Professional Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast - By Segment



The logistic applications accounted for maximum share of the global professional service robotics market. The use of service robots in logistic industry is anticipated to show substantial growth. The growing e-commerce industry is the primary growth driver for this market. In 2019, medical application was the second major industry vertical, in terms of market share.



Medical application employs service robots for a wide range of applications such as surgery, diagnostics, physical and mental therapy, and prosthetics among others. Defence robotics captured third highest share of the professional service robotics market in 2019, followed by Agriculture robots or Agribots. The implementation of robotics in agriculture is expected to bring out transformational result in coming years.



In volume terms, the logistic robots accounted for maximum share of the overall professional service robotics volume. Inspection and maintenance robots captured second highest share of the professional service robots sales volume in 2019. The medical robots accounted for merely 2% share of the professional service robotics volume in 2019, due to expensive nature of these devices.



Global Personal and Domestic Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast - By Segment



Household robots accounted for maximum share of the personal and domestic service robotics market both in value and volume terms. This segment is likely to lead the personal and domestic service robotics volume throughout the forecasting period. The household robotics market consists of a wide variety of products focused on single tasks, such as floor care, lawn care, and pool care. While, entertainment and leisure robots are aimed at youth in the hopes of boosting their interest in robotics and other technical fields.



8. Global Service Robotics Market - Growth Drivers

8.1 Increasing Research and Development Expenditure

8.2 Technology Trends Shaping the Future of Robotics

8.3 Government Initiatives Drives Market for Robotics

8.4 Co-Bots Drives Robotics Industry

8.5 Improved Service, Increased Operational Efficiency and Safety



9. Global Service Robotics Market - Challenges

9.1 Human-Robot Interaction Challenges

9.2 The High Cost of Robots Restricts Market Growth

9.3 Delayed Return on Investment (ROI)

