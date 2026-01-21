Ripley PR founder and CEO Heather Ripley to speak at AHR EXPO 2026

The leading expert in public relations for the skilled trades will host a session detailing best practices for boosting awareness and visibility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripley PR, a global public relations agency specializing in skilled trades, B2B tech and franchising, announces that founder and CEO Heather Ripley will speak at AHR Expo 2026, taking place February 2–4 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Ripley's session, titled "Stand Out Where It Matters: Build Visibility in Your Community with PR," will take place on February 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Room S225. Sponsored by Women in HVACR, the session is free to all Expo attendees.

Heather Ripley addresses an audience of home service contactors in Kansas City, 2025.

As the HVAC and plumbing industries become increasingly crowded, Ripley's session will focus on how strategic public relations can help contractors and service providers differentiate their businesses, fostering trust and credibility within local communities. Drawing from deep experience in the field, Ripley will highlight how PR supports and amplifies existing marketing efforts, drives qualified leads and positions businesses as authentic leaders.

"Every HVAC contractor needs to have excellent service and strong marketing efforts, but this isn't always enough to stand out in a competitive field," said Ripley. "PR can magnify these efforts, providing a level of credibility that marketing alone can't replicate. And because so many in the industry overlook PR, it can provide a true advantage."

With more than 20 years of experience providing public relations for the skilled trades, Ripley is a recognized expert in the home service space. Her book, "Next Level Now," is a go-to resource for PR success within the trades.

During her session, Ripley will share actionable insights specifically geared toward professionals in the HVAC industry, covering topics such as:

Engaging with local media

Showcasing community involvement

Proactively building reputation

"The point isn't to be visible everywhere, but to be visible in the areas where it matters most for your business," said Ripley. "A targeted approach to PR can build visibility where it counts, ultimately leading to real opportunity."

To learn more about Ripley PR, visit https://www.ripleypr.com or call (865) 977-1973.

To learn more about AHR Expo 2026, visit https://www.ahrexpo.com.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in home service and building trades, manufacturing and franchising. The agency has been recognized by the Corporate Livewire Prestige Awards as PR Agency of the Year (2025-2026) and by the Merit Awards as Best Communications/PR Agency (2025). Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including award recognition, crisis management and media relations, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business acumen and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results.

Ripley PR is also a member of The Worldcom Public Relations Group, the world's leading partnership of independently owned PR agencies whose members provide clients with on-demand access to in-depth communications experts. For more information, visit www.ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

SOURCE Ripley PR