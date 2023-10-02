ServiceMaster Restore® Launches "We Serve: Veterans" Program to Honor and Support Military Heroes

ServiceMaster Brands

02 Oct, 2023, 11:00 ET

ATLANTA, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMaster Restore® is proud to announce our partnership with Hire Heroes USA, a distinguished nonprofit committed to empowering US military members, veterans and spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce.

We are raising funds in support of their Veterans 11 campaign. To do so, we have launched our network program We Serve: Veterans - a program focused on raising funds to help make a meaningful impact on the lives of veterans and their families. To launch our new program, we are hosting two fundraising golf tournaments, one in the west and the east coast:

  • The Inaugural East Golf Tournament will be held in Atlanta, GA on October 17.
  • The Inaugural West Golf Tournament will be held in Carlsbad, CA on October 25.

"Through our We Serve: Veterans program, we can honor our veterans and show them the appreciation they deserve by helping them find their next mission. I look forward to a day filled with camaraderie, competition, and, most importantly, making a positive impact on the lives of our veterans." – John Tovar, President of ServiceMaster Restore.

By launching this new partnership, we have a unique opportunity to make a meaningful impact on veterans' lives by raising crucial funds in support of the Hire Heroes USA mission. For further information or media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

"We are thrilled about our relationship with ServiceMaster Restore and their We Serve: Veterans program. The funds raised through this initiative will provide vital support to veterans in their pursuit of meaningful careers and financial stability. This collaboration exemplifies our shared commitment to making a lasting difference in the lives of those who have served our nation. Every $1,000 raised is a family stabilized. That $1,000 translates to $68,000 in annual salary. This means the veterans that we serve together are at lower risk for divorce, homelessness, or suicide. ServiceMaster Restore's commitment will improve the lives of thousands of people." - Andrew Sandoe, CEO at Hire Heroes USA.

For Hire Heroes USA Media Inquiries: London Brown - Communications Manager, [email protected]

About ServiceMaster Restore®
With approximately 2,000 franchised and licensed locations around the world, ServiceMaster Restore and ServiceMaster Recovery Management (SRM) serve customers through a global network of franchises available 24/7/365 to provide residential and commercial restoration services resulting from damage caused by water, fire, smoke or mold. SRM is the large-scale commercial catastrophic disaster restoration unit of ServiceMaster Restore. ServiceMaster Restore is a business unit of Atlanta-based ServiceMaster® Brands, a leading franchise provider of needs-based residential and commercial services. More information can be found at servicemasterrestore.com and srmcat.com.

About Hire Heroes USA:
Hire Heroes USA empowers US military members, veterans and their spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce. Our organization offers personalized one-on-one coaching, professionally revised resumes, mentoring, workshops, a job board, career fairs and more, to tens of thousands of job-seeking veterans and military spouses annually. Hire Heroes USA prioritizes transparency, earning a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the GuideStar Platinum Seal. Funded exclusively through public donations and private grants, we provide our services at no cost to clients. For more information about our organization, visit hireheroesusa.org.

