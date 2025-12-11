ServicePower and Marcone Appliance Parts Announce Strategic Partnership to Streamline Field Service Management Solutions

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ServicePower , a leading provider of field service management software, announced today that it has partnered with longstanding North American distributor Marcone Appliance Parts.

This collaboration will streamline operations and speed up procurement for service providers by integrating Marcone's extensive parts inventory with ServicePower's AI-driven platform. Doing so will provide the 13,000+ service companies using ServicePower immediate access to more than 300,000 parts that they can seamlessly identify and purchase for warranty jobs.

"Service technicians are the backbone of the customer experience, and they need more than just tools—they need intelligent support," said Frank Gelbart, chief executive officer of ServicePower. "By partnering with Marcone, we're making it easier than ever for providers to access the right part at the right time. This integration empowers technicians to boost first-time fix rates, reduce costly return visits, and deliver faster, more seamless service, all while driving customer satisfaction and operational sustainability."

Marcone Appliance Parts is a division of leading North American distributor mSupply, which maintains a nationwide network of distribution centers, including recent additions in Houston and Denver, ensuring rapid parts delivery across the country. Coupled with ServicePower's intelligent scheduling and dispatching capabilities, the partnership enhances the ability to meet customer demands promptly and effectively.

"This collaboration underscores our commitment to high-quality service and delivery speed," said Asterios Satrazemis, chief executive officer of mSupply. "By combining our extensive parts inventory with ServicePower's field service management expertise, we are setting a new standard for efficiency and ease in the repair industry."

About ServicePower

ServicePower is a global leader in AI-powered field service management software, helping enterprise organizations drive operational and cost-saving efficiencies. With end-to-end optimization of workforce productivity, its solutions deliver real-time scheduling, intelligent automated contractor dispatch, and enhanced customer, contractor, and employee experiences. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, including GE Appliances, LG, Electrolux, Hisense, and AIG, ServicePower is the only cloud-based platform that seamlessly manages both employed and contracted workforces to drive improved first-time fix rates, reduced drive times, higher CSAT and fast ROI. With integration across CRM, ERP, and IoT systems, ServicePower is a scalable, intelligent field service solution that transforms field operations and elevates the end customer journey. The company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia and operates across the US and EMEA. For more information, visit servicepower.com.

About mSupply

mSupply is North America's leading distributor of OEM repair parts and equipment, serving professionals in the appliance, HVAC and plumbing industries. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, mSupply is a multi-billion-dollar enterprise offering an extensive product range, industry expertise and seamless service. With more than 2,000 associates across the U.S. and Canada, mSupply's family of brands delivers with speed, reliability and precision through its branches, distribution centers and extensive fleet of delivery vehicles. Shipped orders reach 93% of U.S. customers via next-day ground delivery and 100% within two days. For more information, visit msupply.com.

