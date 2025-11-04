ServicePower Successfully Completes SOC 2 Audit for Fifth Consecutive Year

Achievement confirms continued commitment to security, protection of customer data

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ServicePower, a leading provider of field service management solutions, today announced its successful completion of its SOC 2 audit as of October 31st, 2025, reaffirming its commitment to the security and data protection of its customers.

The successful audit provides a high level of trust for both current and prospective customers and business partners after an extensive review which evaluated ServicePower's control design, implementation, and operating effectiveness.

Designed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 Type II auditing procedure examines a company's commitment to data privacy and information security standards through five key criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. Obtaining SOC 2 Type II attestation demonstrates rigorous safeguards protecting clients' sensitive information and reassures stakeholders that client data is in capable hands.

"Congratulations to ServicePower for earning their SOC 2 attestation, which is a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's great to work with organizations like ServicePower who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."

"Following a rigorous audit process, ServicePower is proud to once again achieve SOC 2 Type II attestation," said Frank Gelbart, CEO of ServicePower. "This recognition reinforces our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of security and privacy, especially vital for our customers who serve millions of end consumers."

These accomplishments underscore ServicePower's pursuit of excellence in data security and its commitment to providing a secure, reliable platform for field service management organizations.

About ServicePower

ServicePower is a global leader in AI-powered field service management software, helping enterprise organizations drive operational and cost-saving efficiencies. With end-to-end optimization of workforce productivity, its solutions deliver real-time scheduling, intelligent automated contractor dispatch, and enhanced customer, contractor, and employee experiences. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, including GE Appliances, LG, Electrolux, Hisense, and AIG, ServicePower is the only cloud-based platform that seamlessly manages both employed and contracted workforces to drive improved first-time fix rates, reduced drive times, higher CSAT and fast ROI. With integration across CRM, ERP, and IoT systems, ServicePower is a scalable, intelligent field service solution that transforms field operations and elevates the end customer journey. The company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia and operates across the US and EMEA. For more information, visit servicepower.com.

