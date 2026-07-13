Servier completes the acquisition of Edgewise Therapeutics' Muscular Dystrophy Business

Acquisition supports Servier's strategic ambition in rare neurology with sevasemten, a late-stage investigational treatment for Becker and Duchenne muscular dystrophies.





The acquired asset and expert team strengthen Servier's commitment to innovate for patients with high unmet medical needs.

SURESNES, France, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Servier, an independent international pharmaceutical group governed by a foundation, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of the muscular dystrophy business of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: EWTX), for up to $2.65 billion, including upfront payment of $1.55 billion as well as up to $1.1 billion in regulatory and commercial milestone payments. This announcement follows regulatory clearance and customary closing conditions.

The acquisition significantly advances Servier's rare neurology pipeline with a late-stage asset, sevasemten, currently being investigated in a pivotal cohort in Becker muscular dystrophy (BMD), and in phase 2 in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It also provides Servier with additional capabilities by integrating Edgewise Therapeutics' expertise to advance the development of sevasemten.

Sevasemten is an orally administered potential first-in-class fast skeletal myosin inhibitor designed to preserve and protect unstable muscle against contraction-induced damage in individuals living with rare muscular dystrophy. BMD is a rare, X-linked genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle loss, with currently no approved treatment for patients. The loss of muscle function is irreversible and impacts patients' abilities to perform everyday activities like walking. DMD is a more severe, recessive X-linked genetic, degenerative muscle disorder beginning at birth that causes patients to lose their walking ability by their early teens. It is the most common type of muscular dystrophy with a median life expectancy of around 30 years.

"Delivering precision therapies to people with rare and devastating conditions is at the heart of Servier's mission. The combination of Edgewise's expertise in muscular dystrophy with Servier's global capabilities is a major step forward to accelerate the development of innovative treatments for people living with Becker and Duchenne", said Olivier Laureau, President of Servier. "This acquisition is a strategic milestone in achieving our Servier 2030 ambition in rare neurology."

"Servier's strong commitment to patients, growing focus on rare neurology, and established global capabilities position them as the optimal partner to advance the muscular dystrophy business", said Kevin Koch, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Edgewise Therapeutics.

Contacts

Servier Group, Olympe Muller

[email protected]

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