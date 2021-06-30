Servier Selects Oracle to Unify its Clinical Trial Operations

AUSTIN, Texas, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle announced today that Oracle Health Sciences' Clinical One platform has been selected by Servier to make its vision of a next-generation clinical trial management environment a reality. To start and manage clinical trials is a lengthy and regulated process that entails mountains of data to account for and share with various stakeholders.

"We were looking for a technology platform that could enable us to innovate, modernize, and standardize our overall approach to clinical trials," said Patricia Belissa-Mathiot, Head of Clinical Development and R&D CMO at Servier Group. "Following a strict and thorough review process, it was clear that Oracle provided a comprehensive, unified platform with a robust data approach that could support our plan for an integrated and digitized environment. All of our processes – from study startup through conduct and close out – will be integrated and streamlined on the Oracle Clinical One platform. Our teams will now be able to follow, analyze data and draw valuable clinical insight—in a single place—which will ultimately help accelerate bringing our therapies to market to patients waiting in need."

Servier is a global pharmaceutical group present in 150 countries. Its growth is based on a sustained commitment to cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology and immuno-inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. The Clinical One platform will unify the Servier clinical environment to start new trials in a more efficient way, make mid-study changes in real-time, and unite everyone working on a trial – from CROs to sponsors – in a common data environment.

"Servier has long looked to technology to stay at the forefront of the market," said Henry McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Health Sciences. "With our Clinical One platform and solutions Servier can create a technological environment that further enables it to fuel breakthrough, life-saving discoveries. Our unified approach to clinical trials will set Servier apart today and in the future, as the industry continues to transform how it conducts clinical trials."

Servier has selected Clinical One for its shared capabilities and common functions, to unify its clinical environment, and shave weeks off of traditional clinical operations. Clinical One will enable significant business efficiencies from across the study lifecycle, including capabilities like study budgeting and forecasting, site selection and activation, randomization and trial supply, data collection and mHealth, and clinical and operational data management and analysis.

Servier also chose Clinical One for its ability to address various aspects of decentralized trials. The platform will ensure data collection from new and multiple data sources, harmonize the data, and eliminate reconciliation by having a single source of truth, drawing valuable clinical insights via dashboards and KPIs.

Servier already uses Oracle Argus to process its safety cases, ensuring a seamless end-to-end business process.

From a technical standpoint, Clinical One will significantly reduce costs and streamline adoption by utilizing validation packages provided with each release. As a result, Servier will get a unified platform that is easy to use, easy to maintain, easy to update, and easy to upgrade.

About Oracle Health Sciences

As a leader in Life Sciences cloud technology, Oracle Health Sciences' Clinical One and Safety One are trusted globally by professionals in both large and emerging companies engaged in clinical research and pharmacovigilance. With over 20 years' experience, Oracle Health Sciences is committed to supporting clinical development, delivering innovation to accelerate advancements, and empowering the Life Sciences industry to improve patient outcomes. Oracle Health Sciences. For life.

Learn more at:

Oracle Health Sciences: https://www.oracle.com/industries/life-sciences/

Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One: https://www.oracle.com/industries/life-sciences/data-collection

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

SOURCE Oracle

Related Links

www.oracle.com

