Servier Showcases Robust Presence at ASCO 2019

CHICAGO, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Servier Group and Servier Pharmaceuticals, the U.S. subsidiary of the global French pharmaceutical company, today announced that data from multiple studies will be presented at the 55th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in Chicago May 31-June 4, 2019. This is the company's first ASCO since establishing their presence in the U.S. during late 2018.

On Saturday, June 1st at 6:00pm CT, Servier Pharmaceuticals is sponsoring "Navigating the 'Mount Everests' of the Cancer Landscape*," an event featuring biotech journalist, author and mountaineer Luke Timmerman. At the event, Timmerman will apply leadership and teamwork lessons learned from his climb to the summit of Mount Everest in 2018 to conquering the "Everests" encountered every day in cancer research and development. Sponsorship donations are dedicated to Climb to Fight Cancer, benefiting the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. ASCO attendees are encouraged to register here to attend.

"Servier Pharmaceuticals is proud to exemplify our strengthened presence and dedication to growth in the U.S. by debuting with such a robust presence at ASCO 2019," said David K. Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Servier Pharmaceuticals. "In addition to the science, we are also thrilled to be working with Luke Timmerman, whose focus on innovations in oncology and passion for charitable giving align with our values as an organization."

Servier officially opened its American headquarters earlier this month with an immediate focus on oncology treatment and care. Currently, at least a dozen oncology projects are in clinical development in the U.S. Oncology is a strategic priority for Servier, as demonstrated by the company's acquisition of Shire's oncology business in 2018 and by a growing number of research programs in oncology.

Today, 700 Servier employees in 50 countries are working to develop innovative solutions for people with cancer. In the coming two years, oncology will account for 50 percent of the company's R&D budget. Currently, five treatments are available on the market and Servier Group is developing 12 new therapeutic options. Servier has forged 21 partnerships with academic institutions as well as with industrial partners and/or biotechnology companies. With this broad range of worldwide partners dedicated to innovation for the treatment of cancer, Servier's research in oncology is focused on therapies aimed at restoring programmed cell death (apoptosis) in cancer cells and on mobilizing the immune system against cancer cells (immuno-oncology).

"The depth and breadth of the Servier Oncology pipeline is evidenced by our robust showing at ASCO 2019," said Claude Bertrand, Executive Vice President of Research and Development, Servier Group. "Servier is committed to partnering to ensure access to the best talent and the best science so we can make a difference in patients' lives."

The following abstracts will be presented at this year's conference. Attendees are also invited to visit Servier at Booth #4155 in the Exhibition Hall:

Friday, May 31, 2:45 PM - 5:45 PM; S504

Efficacy and toxicity of pegaspargase and calaspargase pegol in childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia/lymphoma: Results of DFCI 11-001. Vrooman et al. (sponsored by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute)

Abstract 10006, Oral Presentation

Sunday, June 2, 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM; Hall A

RESILIENT: Study of irinotecan liposome injection (nal-IRI) in patients with small cell lung cancer —Preliminary findings from part 1 dose-defining study. Paz-Ares et al. Poster presentation. (sponsored by Ipsen)

Abstract 8562, Poster 318

Monday, June 3, 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM; Hall A

A multi-center phase Ib/II study of nal-irinotecan, 5-fluouracil and leucovorin in combination with nivolumab as second-line therapy for patients with advanced unresectable biliary tract cancer. Sahai et al. (investigator sponsored)

Abstract TPS4154, Poster 252b

About Servier in the U.S.

Servier Pharmaceuticals LLC., is a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company with a passion for innovation and improving the lives of patients and their families and caregivers. With 12 additional oncology projects currently in clinical development, Servier is the partner of choice for leading academic institutions and a growing number of pharmaceutical companies. Servier BioInnovation is a joint initiative between Servier Group R&D and Global Business Development for external innovation. The initiative is focused on identifying new early-stage R&D opportunities and expediting business development and licensing activities in the U.S.

Learn more at https://www.servier.us/

About Servier Group

Servier is an international pharmaceutical company governed by a non-profit foundation, with its headquarters in France (Suresnes). With a strong international presence in 149 countries and a turnover of 4.2 billion euros in 2018, Servier employs 22,000 people worldwide. Entirely independent, the Group reinvests 25% of its turnover (excluding generics) in research and development and uses all its profits for development. Corporate growth is driven by Servier's constant search for innovation in five areas of excellence: cardiovascular, immune-inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases, oncology and diabetes, as well as by its activities in high-quality generic drugs. Servier also offers eHealth solutions beyond drug development.

*"Navigating the Mount Everests of the Cancer Landscape" is not an official event of the 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting. Not sponsored, endorsed, or accredited by ASCO, CancerLinQ, or Conquer Cancer. Not CME-accredited.

