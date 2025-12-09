Servify Expands AT&T Device Protection Program with AT&T Business Protect Enterprise Offering

DALLAS, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Servify, today announced a collaboration with AT&T, to launch AT&T Business Protect Enterprise Plans as an extension of the Business Protect portfolio of device protection products. Enterprise plans feature tiered pricing designed to serve AT&T business customers ranging from mid to large enterprise-size organizations.

"We're proud to deepen our collaboration with Servify as part of our comprehensive approach to wireless service and connectivity," said John Blinkiewicz, vice president of mobility products, AT&T Business. "By integrating device protection into our offerings, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering reliable, end-to-end solutions that support businesses with the peace of mind they need to stay connected and productive."

"We are super proud of our partnership with AT&T. As mobility and connectivity become even more imperative to business operations, enterprises must be able to efficiently manage device lifecycles. With the launch of tiered pricing with AT&T Business Protect, every enterprise has an opportunity to maximize savings for device protection. Servify's proprietary, AI-powered technology platform is simplifying and enriching the customer experience at a significantly lower cost," said Rahul Prabhakar, President, Servify North America.

The program includes an enterprise portal for ease of onboarding, agentic tech support, and AI-powered claim fulfillment enhancing the customer experience and driving cost efficiency for AT&T enterprise customers. Built to support the dynamic needs of today's connected businesses, the solution is designed to minimize disruptions from accidental damage and device breakdowns, helping enterprises keep operations running without interruption. The customers have a choice of any service mode including Advance exchange and 2,000+ walk-in repair locations with global coverage.

With this, Servify is further expanding its presence in the global enterprise market and demonstrating its ability to create customized, co-branded programs that improve revenue and retention with leading global brands. Servify's approach leverages the gap between customer needs and technological capabilities to redefine how device protection is delivered in the business space.

About Servify

Servify is a global leader in product protection and exchange programs that enhance customer experiences and build lasting brand loyalty. Servify partners with carriers, retailers, and OEMs representing over 100 leading global brands including Apple, Samsung, Bose, HP, and Amazon.

Servify's technology-driven platform seamlessly integrates people, processes, and technology to deliver a fully digital and integrated experience across its offerings. Its proprietary platform connects all key stakeholders in the product ecosystem, ensuring real-time transparency and operational efficiency. Leveraging AI-powered innovation, Servify delivers conversational support, automated adjudication, and AI avatars, ensuring exceptional support throughout the customer lifecycle.

Servify empowers its customers to boost revenue, improve retention, and enable superior experiences for their consumers. With a relentless focus on customer experience that includes over 2,000 walk-in repair locations across North America, Servify supports tens of millions of consumers worldwide. For more information, visit Servify.com .

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

