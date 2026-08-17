SERVING A SECOND SET: VITAL PROTEINS® RETURNS AS THE OFFICIAL COLLAGEN PARTNER OF THE US OPEN WITH SKIN IN THE GAME

Through the partnership, Vital Proteins is bringing wellness to the heart of the US Open experience, celebrating the athletes competing on the court and creating new ways for fans to engage – whether cheering from the stands or watching from home. Together, these efforts give fans a closer look at the preparation and dedication behind the sport while showcasing how Vital Proteins® Collagen Peptides can support the wellness routines that help people look, move and feel their best.**

When the Stakes Are Highest, Fans Have Skin in the Game, Too

At this year's US Open, Vital Proteins is upping the ante during one of the tournament's most thrilling moments: the final-set tiebreak. Few moments in tennis capture the pressure, intensity and emotion of the sport quite like a final-set tiebreak, when players leave everything on the court, fans are pulled into the action and the outcome can come down to a single shot. When the stakes are highest, players have skin in the game – and now fans do, too.

If a Main Draw Singles match reaches a final-set tiebreak beginning in the Quarterfinals, Vital Proteins will put rewards on the line for fans, giving away more than $250,000 worth of collagen peptides, plus two grand prizes: a once-in-a-lifetime US Open experience and an investment in long-term wellness.*

Starting August 17, fans can enter for a chance to win at vitalproteins.com/final-set-tiebreak. Entries remain open through September 13, or until the first eligible Main Draw Singles match reaches a final-set tiebreak during the Quarterfinals or later, whichever occurs first.

If a final-set tiebreak occurs, lucky fans will be randomly selected to win Vital Proteins® Collagen Peptides for skin, hair, nail, bone and joint support.** And for two fans, the stakes get even higher with the chance to win one of two grand prizes:

Ultimate US Open Experience: One winner will experience the US Open like never before with two tickets to the 2027 US Open Finals, including a private helicopter ride to and from the match, plus flights, hotel accommodations, ground transportation and spending money.

One winner will experience the US Open like never before with two tickets to the 2027 US Open Finals, including a private helicopter ride to and from the match, plus flights, hotel accommodations, ground transportation and spending money. Ultimate Wellness Investment: One winner will receive a $15,000 investment to support the wellness routines, movement and experiences that help them look, move and feel their best for the years to come.

"The US Open is filled with moments that bring fans together – and few are more exhilarating than a final-set tiebreak," said Sona Jones, Senior Director, Brand Experience at Vital Proteins. "It's a moment where every point matters and all the preparation behind the scenes comes to life, which is exactly what inspired this year's activation. Fans today want to be part of the action, not just watch it, so we wanted to channel that energy into an experience that celebrates the power of preparation, consistency and the routines that help people show up at their best – while giving fans a new way to have skin in the game."

A Winning Partnership: Jessica Pegula x Vital Proteins

As part of its return to the US Open, Vital Proteins is also teaming up with tennis star Jessica Pegula to champion the belief that looking, moving and feeling your best is the ultimate competitive advantage – both on and off the court. A longtime Vital Proteins fan, Pegula knows success isn't built in a single match; it's built through the preparation, discipline and consistency that allow her to step on the court ready for every serve, rally and match point.

During the tournament, Pegula will bring fans behind the scenes through social content and special VIP experiences, sharing how Vital Proteins® Collagen Peptides fit into her daily routine to support healthy joints and bones, as well as healthy skin, hair and nails, throughout the demands of a busy professional tennis season.** Together, Vital Proteins and Pegula will inspire fans to embrace the wellness habits that help them get more out of life.

"Tennis is a sport built for the long haul, and I've learned that the work you put in away from the court is just as important as what happens during a match," said Jessica Pegula. "Taking care of my body has always been a priority for me, and Vital Proteins® Collagen Peptides have been one part of how I support my body throughout the season. I'm proud to share more about the commitment, mindset and preparation that go into competing at this level – and the choices that help me continue doing what I love."

Serving Up New Ways for Fans to Get in the Game: Vital Proteins at the US Open

Throughout the US Open, Vital Proteins will deliver a fully immersive brand experience designed to create new ways for fans to participate in the tournament while underscoring how collagen peptides support healthy skin, hair, nails, bones and joints.**

Collagen Court Challenge: New this year, fans are invited to put their skills to the test at Collagen Court, the Vital Proteins booth featuring an interactive collagen stick pack challenge designed to test reflexes and hand-eye coordination. Participants will have the chance to win prizes – including Vital Proteins ® Collagen Peptides – while capturing photo-worthy moments.

New this year, fans are invited to put their skills to the test at Collagen Court, the Vital Proteins booth featuring an interactive collagen stick pack challenge designed to test reflexes and hand-eye coordination. Participants will have the chance to win prizes – including Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides – while capturing photo-worthy moments. More Ways to Get in the Game: During Fan Week, attendees will have more ways to get closer to the action, including chances to win seat upgrades for the Mixed Doubles Championship, as well as premium prizes through Vital Proteins programming at Fountain Plaza. Refer to the US Open website for up-to-date event details.

During Fan Week, attendees will have more ways to get closer to the action, including chances to win seat upgrades for the Mixed Doubles Championship, as well as premium prizes through Vital Proteins programming at Fountain Plaza. Refer to the US Open website for up-to-date event details. VIP Match Day Experience: Creators and influencers will experience a wellness-focused US Open match day that brings their collagen routines to life with a get-ready-with-me (GRWM) moment, followed by a suite experience to watch some of the biggest names in tennis compete.

Creators and influencers will experience a wellness-focused US Open match day that brings their collagen routines to life with a get-ready-with-me (GRWM) moment, followed by a suite experience to watch some of the biggest names in tennis compete. Product Sampling: Fans attending the Mixed Doubles Championship matches on August 25 and August 26 will have an opportunity to score complimentary samples of Vital Proteins ® Collagen Peptides and premium merchandise near the main entrance of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (while supplies last).

Fans attending the Mixed Doubles Championship matches on August 25 and August 26 will have an opportunity to score complimentary samples of Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides and premium merchandise near the main entrance of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (while supplies last). Bringing Collagen to the Court: Throughout the Mixed Doubles Championship presented by Vital Proteins, the brand will come to life through in-stadium signage, LED displays and branded moments that celebrate the action on court.

The US Open Mixed Doubles Championship, presented by Vital Proteins, will take place from August 24 – August 26 during Fan Week at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York. Singles and doubles tournament play will run from August 30 – September 13.

To learn more, visit vitalproteins.com and follow @vitalproteins on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Vital Proteins®

Vital Proteins® provides premium collagen-based products and wellness supplements that enable people to look, feel and move their best.** As a champion for better and realistic wellness, Vital Proteins products help people to get more out of life. The brand has grown to be the leader in collagen1 by putting transparency and quality ingredients at the forefront of its business – and achieved B Corp™ certification in 2022. Today, Vital Proteins products can be found in mass retailers, grocery and chain drug stores as well as natural food markets in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.vitalproteins.com.

**These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and DC, 18 years or older (or 19 for AL & NE). Void where prohibited. Starts at 12:00:00 AM ET on 8/17/26, and ends upon the occurrence of the first eligible final-set tiebreak in a Main Draw Singles match, beginning in the Quarterfinals of the 2026 US Open Tennis Championships ("Tiebreak Event"), or 11:59:59 PM ET on September 13, 2026, whichever occurs first. Administration of the Sweepstakes is contingent upon the occurrence of an eligible final-set tiebreak during the Quarterfinals through Finals of the 2026 US Open. IF NO FINAL-SET TIEBREAK OCCURS, NO PRIZES WILL BE AWARDED. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. For the entry form and official rules, visit vitalproteins.com/final-set-tiebreak. Sponsor: Nestlé USA, Inc., 1812 N. Moore Street, Arlington, VA 22209.

Vital Proteins® is a registered trademark.

1Source: Circana Omnimarket Total US MULO+ Brick & Mortar (excluding eCommerce), SPINS Total US - Natural Expanded Channel, Stackline, and Nielsen based on Nestlé Health Science custom definition for Total Collagen Sports Nutrition/Vitamins L52W ending 7/12/26.

SOURCE Vital Proteins