Vital Proteins® Puts Backstage Talent First During Fashion Week with "Vital Diner"

The complimentary sit-down experience features a menu of diner-inspired favorites infused with Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides, designed to help guests look, move and feel their best from the inside out** – plus a moment to reset before returning to the Fashion Week rush.

A Major Collaboration

To help bring the experience to life, Vital Proteins has partnered with today's "it" makeup artist Patrick Ta, known for redefining glam with a skin-forward approach that delivers a natural, luminous glow. Ta rose to prominence as a go-to artist for A-list talent and has recently brought his creative vision to the Fashion Week runways, marking an exciting new chapter in his career – and deepening his connection to the backstage teams that power the shows.

He brings his glow-forward philosophy to the Vital Diner with the "BE GOOD" by Patrick Ta Smoothie, a custom menu item featuring Vital Proteins Unflavored Collagen Peptides. Ta will also host a VIP experience at the diner, with digital storytelling extending the collaboration beyond the space through content that spotlights the often-unsung talent working behind-the-scenes at Fashion Week.

"Behind every runway look is a team working nonstop – often unseen, but truly vital, just like collagen peptides that support the body from within," said Brian Groves, President, Vital Proteins. "The Vital Diner is our way of celebrating the behind-the-scenes teams and giving them a place to recharge and feel supported during one of the industry's most demanding weeks – so they can feel as vibrant as the work they create. Partnering with Patrick Ta brings an added creative dimension to the experience and helps spotlight the talent that truly drives Fashion Week."

A Classic Diner Menu with a Vital Twist

Inside the Vital Diner, guests can enjoy familiar comfort food and drinks, all supercharged with Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides to support healthy hair, skin, nails, bones and joints.** From collagen-boosted coffee and matcha to glow-forward smoothies and elevated diner staples, each item is crafted to fuel long days and late nights backstage during Fashion Week, while showcasing a range of Vital Proteins Collagen Peptide offerings.

Menu highlights include:

Haute Latte: Velvety espresso with a choice of bovine or marine Unflavored Collagen Peptides and steamed milk of choice.

Matcha Moment: Ceremonial‑grade Matcha Collagen, whisked smooth – grassy, luminous, serene.

Glow Smoothie: Bovine or marine Unflavored Collagen Peptides blended with mixed berries, banana, almond milk and peanut butter.

Avo-Aesthetic Toast: Collagen Peptides-infused avocado on warm sourdough filone with shaved radish, cilantro and Calabrian chili.

Power Stack Pancakes: Fluffy rye pancakes with Collagen Peptides, seasonal fresh berries, Vermont maple syrup and Chocolate Collagen Peptides-infused whipped cream.

Catwalk Caesar: Kale, garlic‑lemon breadcrumbs, grana Padano and elephant‑garlic chips with Collagen Peptides-infused classic Caesar dressing.

Revive and Thrive Roast: Natural roast chicken and Waldorf salad with bright lemon Collagen Peptides-infused vinaigrette.

More Than a Meal

The Vital Diner delivers more than just a meal. The space features interactive moments for guests to pause and recharge before jumping back into the Fashion Week frenzy.

The Vital Photobooth for commemorating the moment

The Power-Up Powder Room for quick glam refreshes

for quick glam refreshes A high-energy soundtrack inspired by the pulse of Fashion Week to keep the vibes lively

Fashion Week Amplification

Vital Proteins is extending the Vital Diner to a wider audience through an editorial partnership with Vogue, featuring storytelling that highlights the experience, spotlights the backstage talent and showcases the brand's role in supporting wellness during Fashion Week's busiest moments.

The Vital Diner will be open at the Empire Diner, located at 210 10th Avenue in West Chelsea, on February 10 from 12 to 2PM EST and on February 11 from 11AM to 2PM EST and 5 to 8PM EST. The public is also welcome, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. Fashion Week professionals will receive expedited access.

Follow @vitalproteins on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for updates, behind-the-scenes moments and more from the Vital Diner. While the pop-up will be open for a limited-time only, Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides are available year-round at retailers nationwide and online on VitalProteins.com and Amazon.

About Vital Proteins®

Vital Proteins® provides premium collagen-based products and wellness supplements that enable people to look, feel and move their best.** As a champion for better and realistic wellness, Vital Proteins products help people to get more out of life. The brand has grown to be the leader in collagen by putting transparency and quality ingredients at the forefront of its business – and achieved B Corp™ certification in 2022. Today, Vital Proteins products can be found in mass retailers, grocery and chain drug stores as well as natural food markets in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.vitalproteins.com.

**These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Vital Proteins® is a registered trademark.

