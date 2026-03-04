Bubbles with Benefits: Vital Proteins® Unveils Collagen Sparkling Water

Fruit-forward hydration with VERISOL® collagen peptides and Vitamin C to support skin, hair, nails and everyday wellness

CHICAGO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydration just got a glow-up. Vital Proteins®, America's #1 collagen brand1, is popping the top on Vital Proteins Collagen Sparkling Water, a refreshing new beverage that pairs light bubbles with beauty and wellness benefits.

Vital Proteins Collagen Sparkling Water features a full serving of VERISOL® collagen peptides, clinically shown to improve skin health in as little as 30 days by boosting skin elasticity and reducing fine lines and wrinkles. VERISOL® collagen peptides also help support healthy hair and nails, delivering beauty benefits from head to toe with every sip.

Each 12-ounce can is packed with 100% of the Daily Value of Vitamin C to support collagen production, immune health and radiant-looking skin – all with 0 grams of sugar, no artificial sweeteners and 15 calories. Skincare never tasted so refreshing.

Available in three bright, fruit-forward flavors – Strawberry Blossom, Lemon Lime and Blood Orange – Vital Proteins Collagen Sparkling Water offers an easy way to elevate everyday hydration, while pairing great taste with science-backed benefits.

As consumers move away from traditional sodas toward sparkling water and functional beverages that support daily wellness, collagen is evolving too. Recent data shows that more than one in three collagen users are interested in trying new formats, including liquid options, underscoring the demand for convenient ways to enjoy collagen in daily routines.2

"Consumers today want their drinks to do double duty – hydrating while supporting their overall wellness goals," said Jill Abbott, Vice President of Marketing Strategy & Innovation at Vital Proteins. "Our new Collagen Sparkling Water was created to meet that shift, offering sparkling water fans, longtime collagen users and newcomers a flavorful, no-fuss way to enjoy the clinically studied benefits of collagen peptides as part of their daily routines."

Vital Proteins Collagen Sparkling Water is debuting at Expo West 2026 (Booth #3879), giving attendees a first taste ahead of the nationwide launch this month at retailers, including Walmart. The product will be available for a suggested price of $2.50 per 12-ounce can, and $17.99 for a 12-count variety pack at club stores (prices may vary by retailer). Availability will expand to vitalproteins.com, Amazon and the Vital Proteins TikTok Shop in late spring 2026.

About Vital Proteins®

Vital Proteins® provides premium collagen-based products and wellness supplements that enable people to look, feel and move their best.** As a champion for better and realistic wellness, Vital Proteins products help people to get more out of life. The brand has grown to be the leader in collagen* by putting transparency and quality ingredients at the forefront of its business – and achieved B Corp™ certification in 2022. Today, Vital Proteins products can be found in mass retailers, grocery and chain drug stores as well as natural food markets in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.vitalproteins.com.

**These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Vital Proteins® is a registered trademark.

1Circana Omnimarket Total US MULO based on Nestlé Health Science custom definition for Total Collagen Sports Nutrition/Vitamins, SPINS Total US - Natural Expanded Channel, Stackline-Amazon and Nielsen-Whole Foods latest 52 weeks data ending 12/28/2025 (Costco data unavailable).

2Cadent Consulting Group: Custom Nestlé Study – Collagen Path to Purchase, October 2024

