Serving Alcohol Inc. Expands its Presence to Connecticut with the Launch of Connecticut Alcohol Seller-Server Training

News provided by

Serving Alcohol

28 Aug, 2023, 16:30 ET

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Serving Alcohol Inc., a pioneer in delivering online alcohol and safety awareness training to businesses nationwide, proudly announces the introduction of its latest course, Connecticut Alcohol Seller-Server Training. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Serving Alcohol Inc. has crafted another outstanding alcohol awareness program in close partnership with industry experts who are able to present the core guidelines of the Connecticut Liquor Control Commission. This program focuses on the key aspects of being a knowledgeable and responsible server.  

Continue Reading
Online Bartending Course Provider Serving Alcohol now approved in Connecticut!
Online Bartending Course Provider Serving Alcohol now approved in Connecticut!

The eagerly awaited Connecticut Alcohol Seller-Server Training offers a comprehensive curriculum encompassing critical facets of alcohol awareness, ID verification protocols, intervention techniques, establishment policies, state statutes, and much more. This state-of-the-art training solution has been meticulously tailored to fulfill the rigorous demands of liability insurance providers, to provide unparalleled adherence to compliance standards, and assist businesses to conform with underwriting guidelines.

Christopher Strome, the Chief Executive Officer of Serving Alcohol Inc. states, "Our expansion into Connecticut fulfills our commitment to our businesses with a large presence in the North East. The addition of Connecticut in our product suite allows us to furnish bartenders, servers, managers, and proprietors across the state with industry-leading practices and expertise that our customers have grown to appreciate in all our products and services.'

For comprehensive details regarding obtaining alcohol certification in Connecticut, please refer to the Connecticut Liquor Control Division's Certification page. Upon completing this process, you will attain certification authorizing the sale and service of alcohol on-premises, spanning bars and restaurants.

About Serving Alcohol Inc.

Serving Alcohol Inc. was established in 2007 and has efficaciously trained hundreds of thousands of servers nationwide. As the favored choice for national hotels, eateries, resorts, and entertainment enterprises throughout the United States, we offer tailored training programs specific to each state, comprehensive master bartending courses, responsible alcohol manager certifications, guidance on optimizing gratuities, and more.

SOURCE Serving Alcohol

Also from this source

Serving Alcohol Inc. Expands its Reach to Texas with the Launch of Texas Alcohol Seller-Server Training

Serving Alcohol Inc. Now Offers Tennessee Alcohol Server Training

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.