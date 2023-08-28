Serving Alcohol Inc. Expands its Presence to Connecticut with the Launch of Connecticut Alcohol Seller-Server Training

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Serving Alcohol Inc., a pioneer in delivering online alcohol and safety awareness training to businesses nationwide, proudly announces the introduction of its latest course, Connecticut Alcohol Seller-Server Training. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Serving Alcohol Inc. has crafted another outstanding alcohol awareness program in close partnership with industry experts who are able to present the core guidelines of the Connecticut Liquor Control Commission. This program focuses on the key aspects of being a knowledgeable and responsible server.

Online Bartending Course Provider Serving Alcohol now approved in Connecticut!

The eagerly awaited Connecticut Alcohol Seller-Server Training offers a comprehensive curriculum encompassing critical facets of alcohol awareness, ID verification protocols, intervention techniques, establishment policies, state statutes, and much more. This state-of-the-art training solution has been meticulously tailored to fulfill the rigorous demands of liability insurance providers, to provide unparalleled adherence to compliance standards, and assist businesses to conform with underwriting guidelines.

Christopher Strome, the Chief Executive Officer of Serving Alcohol Inc. states, "Our expansion into Connecticut fulfills our commitment to our businesses with a large presence in the North East. The addition of Connecticut in our product suite allows us to furnish bartenders, servers, managers, and proprietors across the state with industry-leading practices and expertise that our customers have grown to appreciate in all our products and services.'

For comprehensive details regarding obtaining alcohol certification in Connecticut, please refer to the Connecticut Liquor Control Division's Certification page. Upon completing this process, you will attain certification authorizing the sale and service of alcohol on-premises, spanning bars and restaurants.

About Serving Alcohol Inc.

Serving Alcohol Inc. was established in 2007 and has efficaciously trained hundreds of thousands of servers nationwide. As the favored choice for national hotels, eateries, resorts, and entertainment enterprises throughout the United States, we offer tailored training programs specific to each state, comprehensive master bartending courses, responsible alcohol manager certifications, guidance on optimizing gratuities, and more.

SOURCE Serving Alcohol