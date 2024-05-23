Serving Alcohol Inc. Granted Louisiana ATC Approval for Online Training Program

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Serving Alcohol Inc. is proud to announce that our comprehensive online Louisiana Responsible Vendor Training program has been officially approved by the Louisiana Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC). This approval solidifies our commitment to providing high-quality, accessible training for bartenders, servers, managers, and business owners across the state.

Serving Alcohol now a provider of Louisiana Bar Card and Responsible Vendor Server Permit

As the leading provider of alcohol training services, Serving Alcohol Inc. emphasizes the importance of responsible alcohol service. Our newly state-approved online training program offers individuals in the Louisiana hospitality industry convenient access to essential knowledge and skills. Our course ensures they can serve alcohol responsibly and comply with state regulations.

"We are thrilled to receive approval from the Louisiana ATC for our online training program," says Christopher Strome, CEO at Serving Alcohol Inc. "This accreditation underscores our dedication to promoting safe and responsible alcohol service practices throughout Louisiana."

Serving Alcohol Inc.'s online training program covers a wide range of topics, including state-specific Louisiana alcohol laws, identifying fake IDs, handling difficult situations, and preventing underage drinking. Participants will also learn effective strategies for promoting a positive customer experience while prioritizing safety and legal compliance.

"Our goal is to empower bartenders, servers, and business owners with the knowledge and skills they need to create safe and enjoyable environments for patrons," added Bob Pomplun, founder of Serving Alcohol. "By completing our approved training program, individuals can enhance their professional credentials and contribute to the overall well-being of their communities."

Businesses, business owners, managers, and bartenders interested in enrolling in Serving Alcohol Inc.'s approved online training program can visit servingalcohol.com for more information and to get started today.

SOURCE Serving Alcohol