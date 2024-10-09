SERVING MORE THAN LOOKS: MAYBELLINE NEW YORK ANNOUNCES NAOMI OSAKA AS THE BRAND'S FIRST BRAVE TOGETHER AMBASSADOR

The four-time Grand Slam tennis champion and mental health advocate teams up with Maybelline New York for World Mental Health Day to amplify the Brave Together program

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of World Mental Health Day on October 10, Maybelline New York is maximizing its mental health impact through a new partnership with tennis champion and mental health advocate, Naomi Osaka. As the brand's first-ever Brave Together global ambassador, Osaka will lend her voice and first-hand connection to the mental health program, joining Maybelline on its mission to make one-to-one support for anxiety and depression accessible to all.

In honor of World Mental Health Day on October 10, Maybelline New York is maximizing its mental health impact through a new partnership with tennis champion and mental health advocate, Naomi Osaka. The four-time Grand Slam tennis champion and mental health advocate teams up with Maybelline New York for World Mental Health Day to amplify the Brave Together program

Since 2020, Maybelline New York has driven conversations surrounding mental health on a global scale through its Brave Together program, by funding free one-to-one support for 1.65 million people in 34 countries. With the goal of helping 10 million people and donating $20 million to local NGOs by 2030, the partnership with Naomi Osaka will bolster the brand's mission and help reach even more people.

"Taking care of your mental health is just as important as taking care of your physical health and yet taking the leap to get help can feel intimidating," said Naomi Osaka. "That is why I'm excited to partner with Maybelline New York to support the Brave Together program and help those facing anxiety and depression. I want everyone to know they are not alone."

To kick off her work with Maybelline New York and Brave Together, Naomi Osaka will star in a new creative campaign, which launches on World Mental Health Day, where she will amplify her voice on a global scale. The campaign takes a magical realism approach, showcasing Naomi Osaka as she uses her tennis skills for positive impact, with the goal to empower young people everywhere to be brave and ask for help.

"At Maybelline New York, we have always believed in the power of making things happen in your life and Naomi Osaka is the epitome of this ethos, chasing her dreams both on and off the court," said Trisha Ayyagari, Global Brand President, Maybelline New York. "As an advocate for the destigmatization of mental health conversations, Naomi has so bravely shared her personal journey, inspiring others to do the same. We are proud of our Brave Together work and look forward to this next chapter with Naomi Osaka, helping others be brave."

To learn more about Maybelline New York's Brave Together program and to access the new Brave Talk digital training, a free online five-step training program, you can visit www.maybelline.com/bravetogether for more information.

