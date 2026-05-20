Serving Their Nation: Hindu Americans Bring Volunteerism and Civic Pride to America's 250th

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As America prepares to mark its 250th anniversary, communities nationwide are reflecting on history and shared values. For many Hindu Americans, this means focusing on service, civic engagement, and a strong sense of belonging.

For Akshar Patel, a physician and community volunteer, the story is personal.

"I came to this country seeking opportunity," Patel said recalling his early years balancing medical training and long shifts. "I studied here, built my career here, and started my family here. America has given me the chance to succeed and to serve—not just as a doctor, but as a member of my community."

Patel volunteers with BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, a Hindu spiritual organization that established in North America in 1974 with an initial gathering in Queens and has grown to over 100 mandirs, or Hindu places of worship, nationwide.

Community leaders say this growth shows both a rising Hindu American population and the nation's support for religious diversity.

"Hindu Americans are part of the American fabric," Patel said. "Our story is one of contributing, building and serving—while holding on to values that reinforce compassion, family and responsibility."

These values are put into action through volunteerism. Across the country, BAPS volunteers organize health fairs offering free screenings, lead food drives, and support disaster relief efforts in the aftermath of hurricanes, floods, and wildfires. Many of these initiatives are carried out in partnership with civic organizations to better meet community needs and promote public health. For example, a recent BAPS Charities blood donation drive collected 600 pints of blood. In response to recent wildfires, BAPS Charities mobilized teams within 24 hours to assist first responders and support displaced families across 15 shelters and resource centers in the Los Angeles, Pasadena, and Altadena areas. Through these efforts, some families arrived uncertain and left with both medical guidance and a sense that someone in their community cared for.

The guiding principle behind much of that work comes from Pramukh Swami Maharaj, who lived the motto, "In the joy of others lies our own." Volunteers often describe that idea not as a slogan, but as something they experience—whether serving meals after a disaster or helping a patient through a health screening, donating essential items, or helping local youths learn to read.

In recent years, that service has taken on added visibility through large-scale community events, including the annual BAPS Charities Walk-Run, which draws tens of thousands of participants across North America.

Launching walkathons in 100 U.S. cities over the May 30th weekend to mark the start of America250, BAPS Charities is mobilizing 50,000 walkers to strengthen the very fabric of our nation. By supporting over 100 local beneficiaries—including hospitals, homeless shelters, youth foundations, and fire departments, these events turn volunteerism into tangible local impact. Community members interested in joining or learning more can visit the BAPS Charities website for registration details and city-specific dates. Everyone is welcome to participate and help uplift their local community through service.

Many events, inspired by July 4, blend service with celebration. BAPS mandirs plan to recognize the occasion with flag tributes, honors for civic leaders, and, at some locations, hosting community fireworks displays in accordance with local guidelines.

"It's a moment to reflect on what it means to be American," Patel said. "Service, unity, and gratitude are values we want to highlight as we approach this historic milestone."

While rooted in the Hindu American experience, organizers say these events are open to all, reflecting the diversity and inclusivity of the communities they serve.

This blending of identities is central to the American story. In recent decades, South Asian Americans have made significant contributions across fields such as medicine, technology, education, and public service, building institutions that preserve culture and engage the broader society. Across the country, many other communities are also preparing for America250 with their own traditions of service, celebration, and reflection, highlighting the diverse ways Americans come together to honor this milestone.

The BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham, which opened in 2023, built through the efforts of thousands of volunteers, stands not just as a landmark of architecture but as a testament to what collective service and shared purpose can create. Today, widely regarded as among the largest Hindu temples in the world—a cultural space open to visitors of all backgrounds.

"It reflects a broader American tradition," Patel said. "People from all walks of life coming together voluntarily to build something meaningful—not just for themselves, but for society at large."

As the nation approaches this milestone, the message from volunteers is simple: the strength of a country is measured not only in its history, but in how its people show up for one another today.

"We are proud to be American," Patel said. "And part of that pride is giving back—to our neighbors, our communities and the country that has given us so much."

About BAPS

BAPS is a volunteer-driven spiritual organization committed to fostering individual growth through Hindu values of faith, service, and harmony. It enriches society with the devoted efforts of tens of thousands of volunteers from diverse professional and social backgrounds, contributing millions of volunteer hours annually. Under the spiritual leadership of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, BAPS nurtures Hindu traditions in over 115 North American and 3,500 communities worldwide. Through these communities, it champions holistic personal growth, promotes social progress, and encourages diversity by embracing all. For more details, visit www.baps.org.

Lenin Joshi

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha

Phone: 732-777-1414 ex 3352

[email protected]

SOURCE BAPS