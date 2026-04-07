Servpac offers Microsoft Azure Local to Hawaiʻi Government, Education & Businesses - a First for Hawai'i

MILILANI, Hawaii, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Locally-owned Servpac announces its offering Microsoft Azure Local to Hawaiʻi government, education and businesses, allowing organizations throughout the islands to access Azure's cloud services while keeping data locally in Hawaiʻi to meet regulatory and compliance requirements.

It provides minimal network latency and faster throughput to access its data, resulting in faster and more reliable performance for critical workloads. State and local government, education, local businesses and institutions can now take advantage of a robust cloud infrastructure tailored to Hawaiʻi's unique requirements.

Overview

Servpac's deployment of Azure Local uses multiple clusters of highly redundant hosts in multiple data centers to provide the highest reliability, while keeping the data locally in Hawaiʻi. It connects to the Azure public cloud to build a private and seamless integration to multiple regions in the country.

Service Offerings

Servpac's offering of Azure Local provides multiple Azure services and brings the latest AI technologies to meet local needs. Managed through a single pane of glass, Azure Local combines Azure's powerful features with local data processing and brings a new wave of AI applications, such as local video analysis.

Among the services included in Azure Local:

Windows and Linux virtual machines

Azure Virtual Desktop

Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS)

AI powered by Azure Foundry Local

Microsoft 365 Local

The offering ensures that latency-sensitive and bandwidth-heavy applications run efficiently, making it indispensable for Hawaiʻi's businesses.

Additional services will be incorporated as they become available, expanding the platform's capabilities to meet evolving needs.

Resilient Cloud Services

Hawaiʻi's connections to the internet and cloud environments on the continent rely heavily on a limited number of transpacific cable systems. Any impact to these undersea cables would cause extended periods of disruption and major downtime, thus hindering essential workloads and business operations throughout the islands.

Servpac will host Azure Local at its Tier IV data center in Mililani Technology Park. This facility is situated 850 feet above sea level and more than five miles inland, offering protection from tsunamis, sea level rise and severe weather events that threaten lower-lying areas. As the only Tier IV certified data center in Hawaiʻi, Servpac's facility delivers the highest level of operational availability, providing maximum reliability and peace of mind.

Local hosting minimizes downtime from natural disasters and helps businesses maintain operational resilience.

With Servpac's deployment of Azure Local in Hawaiʻi, organizations can keep their workloads on island, guaranteeing access even in the event of natural disasters or cable outages.

Servpac has 12 years of experience passing annual stringent Security Operations Center audits. This allows multiple industries, including banking and healthcare companies, to keep their data secure on the island.

SOURCE Servpac Inc.