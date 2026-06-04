SES Shareholder Alert: SES AI Corporation Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact SueWallSt

Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries Holding SES AI Positions: Phantom Deals and Circular Revenue Allegations Raise Fiduciary Review Obligations

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors holding positions in SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) during the period January 29, 2025 through March 4, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

SES shares declined $0.63 per share, or 36.8%, closing at $1.08 on March 5, 2026, after the company issued 2026 revenue guidance of $30 million to $35 million, far below the $51.67 million analyst consensus. The Court has set June 26, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Fund managers, pension trustees, and ERISA fiduciaries who held SES AI shares during the class period face distinct obligations when a securities fraud action is filed against a portfolio company. The allegations here are particularly significant for institutional holders because they involve claims that the company inflated its business prospects through deals with entities that allegedly lacked meaningful operations, while simultaneously generating the appearance of software revenue through circular purchasing arrangements tied to its Molecular Universe platform.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Institutional investors owe a duty of prudent oversight to plan participants and beneficiaries. When credible allegations of securities fraud emerge against a portfolio holding, fiduciaries should consider:

Evaluating whether the fund purchased SES AI securities at prices that were allegedly artificially inflated by phantom memoranda of understanding and overstated joint venture capabilities

artificially inflated by phantom memoranda of understanding and overstated joint venture capabilities Assessing the portfolio-level impact of the 36.8% single-day decline following the March 2026 corrective disclosure

Reviewing whether lead plaintiff appointment would serve the fund's recovery interests, given the PSLRA's preference for institutional investors with the largest financial interest

Documenting the fund's acquisition and disposition history in SES AI securities during the class period for potential claim submission

Considering the 92% drop in remaining performance obligations reported in Q3 2025 as an indicator of deteriorating business fundamentals that allegedly were not disclosed to investors

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (888) SueWallSt.

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The lawsuit contends that SES AI's public statements about partnerships with AISPEX, Hisun New Energy Materials, and Data Blanket created a materially misleading picture of the company's commercial trajectory. For institutional portfolios that sized positions based on announced deal pipelines totaling tens of millions of dollars, the corrective disclosure that 2026 guidance fell 35% to 42% below analyst expectations represents a quantifiable injury that may warrant active recovery efforts.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation ensures rigorous oversight of litigation on behalf of the entire class, and their documented losses frequently position them as the most effective lead plaintiff candidates under the PSLRA." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- SueWallSt provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SES Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the SES investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased SES stock or securities between January 29, 2025 and March 4, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What specific misstatements does the SES lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges SES AI made materially false or misleading statements regarding the viability of its business partnerships, the legitimacy of Molecular Universe revenue, and the impact of logistics constraints on Q4 2025 results. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com