Sesame Software Achieves SOC 2 Level 1 Compliance, Paving the Way for a Secure 2025

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame Software, a leader in innovative data integration and backup solutions, proudly announces it has achieved SOC 2 Level 1 compliance. This milestone demonstrates the company's unwavering commitment to safeguarding customer data and adhering to the highest standards of information security in an era of increasing cyber threats.

In achieving SOC 2 compliance, Sesame Software has established robust systems to protect against unauthorized access, data breaches, and disruptions. This accomplishment reassures customers that their data is secure, compliant, and consistently accessible.

"For businesses managing sensitive data, trust is paramount," said Alvaro Mengual, COO of Sesame Software. "SOC 2 compliance is a signal to our customers that we take security concerns seriously. In a time when data security risks can seem overwhelming, we're dedicated to providing solutions that empower organizations to focus on innovation and growth without compromise."

Strengthening Trust Amid Rising Data Security Risks

With this certification, Sesame Software is setting the stage for a secure and ambitious 2025. The achievement comes as businesses increasingly rely on cloud-based solutions and face mounting challenges in protecting critical data. SOC 2 compliance ensures that Sesame Software customers benefit from:

Enhanced Data Security: Rigorous processes designed to safeguard sensitive information from breaches or unauthorized access.

Rigorous processes designed to safeguard sensitive information from breaches or unauthorized access. Compliance Confidence: Seamless integration with customers' own regulatory and audit requirements, simplifying the compliance process.

Seamless integration with customers' own regulatory and audit requirements, simplifying the compliance process. Reliable Business Continuity: Systems and procedures in place to guarantee data availability, ensuring uninterrupted operations.

"Protecting customer data isn't a checkbox for us—it's the backbone of our mission to deliver cutting-edge data solutions," Mengual added. "This underscores our focus on helping businesses stay secure and thrive in an increasingly data-driven world."

As Sesame Software enters 2025, the company reaffirms its dedication to providing solutions that empower customers to meet their goals. SOC 2 compliance marks an important step in this journey, strengthening Sesame Software's position as a trusted partner for organizations navigating the complexities of modern data management.

Sesame Software is actively working toward achieving SOC 2 Level 2 compliance by May 2025. Simultaneously, the company is pursuing ISO 27001 certification, further reinforcing its dedication to exceeding global standards for information security.

For more information about Sesame Software and its commitment to secure and reliable data solutions, visit www.sesamesoftware.com .

Media Contact: Kristen Besselsen, Marketing Director, [email protected]

SOURCE Sesame Software