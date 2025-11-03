Sesame Software Offers Stability Amid Rising Backup and Recovery Costs

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As data protection costs continue to rise across the enterprise software landscape, Sesame Software stands apart with a commitment to stable, predictable pricing for its Salesforce Backup and Recovery solution. While many vendors have increased rates and introduced tier-based limits, Sesame Software continues to provide enterprise-grade protection with flat annual pricing and unlimited data movement, ensuring customers can scale without surprises.

"Data protection should deliver peace of mind, not budget uncertainty," said Rick Banister, CEO of Sesame Software. "Our customers deserve a reliable solution that won't penalize them for growth. That's why we've maintained the same straightforward pricing model — no per-GB charges, no hidden fees, and no sudden increases."

Sesame Software's Backup and Recovery for Salesforce empowers organizations to safeguard their mission-critical data with near real-time replication, granular restore options, and SOC 2 Type II–certified security. Its hybrid deployment model allows enterprises to choose where data resides — on-premises, in their private cloud, or a hybrid combination — giving IT teams full control over compliance and recovery processes.

In an era where most vendors are locking key functionality behind premium tiers, Sesame Software continues to prioritize accessibility and performance for all customers. The platform's no-code interface, automated replication, and comprehensive restore capabilities make it both easy to use and powerful enough for large-scale environments.

"Our goal has always been to make enterprise data management simple, scalable, and affordable," added Banister. "We're proud to deliver a platform that helps organizations maintain control — both of their data and their costs."

Looking ahead, Sesame Software will soon extend its trusted technology to a SaaS-based offering, providing the same reliable features and transparent pricing through a fully managed, cloud-native platform.

About Sesame Software

Sesame Software is a leader in data integration, replication, backup, and recovery solutions. Trusted by enterprises worldwide, the company's platform helps organizations protect, access, and move their data across hybrid and cloud environments, securely and in near real time.

