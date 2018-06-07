Sesame Software Named Top 10 Risk & Compliance Solution by Banking CIO Outlook

The magazine highlighted Sesame Software's Relational Junction suite of tools that can create point-in-time recovery of any data in Salesforce.com. Its editors also noted the latest version of Relational Junction Data Warehouse Builder is able to cover any data source, giving business users the ability to search for records and complete recovery themselves, or get help from their IT team for the task.

"Our entire team at Sesame Software is thrilled to be among the data recovery solutions recognized by Banking CIO Outlook," says Rick Banister, founder and CEO of Sesame Software. "Banking CIO Outlook is both well read and highly respected in the banking IT industry and now their readers can learn what hundreds of our clients already know: Relational Junction is the ideal solution for backup and recovery of data for compliance and business continuity."

Sesame Software features a world-class support team with decades of IT experience that can step in and help IT professionals quickly and effectively develop reporting, integration, recovery and business continuity solutions for data-intensive businesses of all sizes.

For a look at how Relational Junction is helping IT teams get the most of their data warehouse reporting, while also ensuring that every iteration of that data is recoverable in the event of a system failure or other disaster, please visit the Sesame Software website at www.sesamesoftware.com.

About Sesame Software

Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, Sesame Software is an Enterprise Application Integration/Data company whose Relational Junction products offer superior solutions for data integration, complete data recovery and data warehousing.

