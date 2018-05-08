Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving

"We are pleased to be working with ContributeCloud and its Air cDMS offering that provides Salesforce users with robust Salesforce-native document management and version control," says Rick Banister, founder and CEO of Sesame Software. "With the addition of Relational Junction auto-archiving tools, Air cDMS can backup and retrieve all versions of its sales, CRM and other documentation, reducing their fees for in-app storage while also providing restoration of data for compliance."

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Air cDMS represents an advancement for the management of documents & attachments. Users of all types from Salesforce Sales Cloud to Community Cloud can easily create Air cDMS managed folders and documents from their account, contact, lead and opportunity records. Users can also switch to the Air cDMS app, featuring Air Explorer, to navigate vaults, drawers and folders with tree-based navigation control.

"We've built an integration into Relational Junction, specifically for ContributeCloud," Banister says. "This gives Air cDMS users the additional ability to back data out of their Salesforce implementation, so all folders and documents can be quickly accessed, but not count against their cloud-based storage."

The OEM deal also marks a major step forward for Sesame Software as the Silicon Valley-headquartered company looks to expand its global footprint through new opportunities with data managements companies wanting to offer Relational Junction auto-archiving features to their customers.

Salesforce, Sales Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Sesame Software

Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, Sesame Software is an Enterprise Application Integration/Data company whose Relational Junction products offer superior solutions for data integration, complete data recovery and data warehousing.

About ContributeCloud

Headquartered in Wilmington, DE, ContributeCloud is a document management software company, whose Air cDMS product delivers robust cloud-native document management and version control Salesforce.com user experience.

