Sesame Software Releases Relational Junction 6.1 with Instant Data Warehousing for Over 100 Cloud and On-Premise Applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame Software, the innovative leader in Enterprise Data Management, today announced the rollout of Relational Junction 6.1, the latest version of its suite of data management and replication tools, giving companies the ability to effortlessly create data warehouses from hundreds of sources, in the Cloud or on-premise.

"Relational Junction Data Warehouse Builder is now available to every organization tasked with bringing data from a variety of Cloud and on-premise data sources into a single data warehouse," says Rick Banister, founder and CEO of Sesame Software. "With only minutes of configuration, customers can automatically build a schema and efficiently move data for Business Intelligence, Analytics, or integration. This eliminates months of design and data mapping for customers who are hungry for answers now."

Users of Relational Junction 6.1 can eliminate siloed analytics and reporting within their applications, and combine data from hundreds of sources, including Oracle applications, Salesforce, SAP, and Microsoft Dynamics. Data warehouses can be built on Oracle, Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse, Snowflake, SQL Server, Azure, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Greenplum, Sybase and DB2 databases.

"By integrating data from external and internal sources with Relational Junction Data Warehouse Builder, organizations end up with a SQL database that's optimized for their specific needs," says Banister. "This gives every data-driven company real-time 360-degree access to their most important data, ensuring that sales, marketing and the C-Suite are aligned for day-to-day decision making and long-term strategic planning."

Sesame Software's Relational Junction 6.1 also lets organizations keep their most actionable data within their own private cloud or on-premise infrastructure, while also providing robust data recovery capabilities.

All Sesame Software products are backed by a professional services team with decades of experience in database management who are dedicated to helping IT professionals maximize what they can do with their data.

About Sesame Software

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Sesame Software is a leader in Enterprise Data Management whose patented Relational Junction suite of products provide data warehouse, data integration, and data recovery capabilities to cover all of your data needs.

