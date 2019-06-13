Sesame Software Teams with Metazoa On Streamlined Metadata Solution

"This agreement with Metazoa not only lets Sesame customers quickly backup Salesforce metadata, but also clone configurations between different Salesforce Orgs," says Rick Banister, founder/CEO of Sesame Software. "There is no other efficient way to copy metadata from one Salesforce Org to another without time-consuming and tedious manipulation of backup files. Sesame Software is now the only vendor providing comprehensive tools to backup and recover the full set of data and all metadata, using an intuitive drop and drag interface."

The agreement also gives Sesame's professional services team the ability to use Metazoa's Snapshot tool to cost-effectively clone, split, or merge Salesforce Orgs in cases of corporate acquisitions, divestitures, or reorganization of business units.

"With the current inability of customers to request that Salesforce.com clone their Orgs, Sesame and Snapshot combined provide an efficient way to accomplish this," says Banister. "Sesame's current customers can benefit from this for backup and recovery scenarios. Other companies can benefit from this for transfer of data and metadata."

Metazoa CEO/Co-Founder Jennifer Mercer also touts the benefits of the agreement, noting, "There is a tremendous demand for an integrated metadata and data tool. With this partnership, we now provide the only complete solution to the Salesforce marketplace."

The partnership is another win for Sesame Software as the company expands its offering to meet the growing needs of database management professionals looking to move, organize, backup, and manipulate CRM data for better reporting and analytics.

Sesame Software's suite of tools also allow for robust data recovery, with all records and records relationships intact. And all of Sesame Software products are supported by a professional services team with decades of experience in database management.

About Sesame Software

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Sesame Software is a leader in Enterprise Data Management whose patented Relational Junction suite of products provide replication, ETL, data warehousing, SaaS integration, as well as complete backup and recovery capabilities to cover all of your data needs.

About Metazoa

Located in Los Gatos, California, Metazoa is dedicated to building, marketing, supporting, and selling Metazoa Snapshot, the world's finest change-and release-management application for Salesforce administrators. Metazoa Snapshot is the ultimate tool for Salesforce Org cleanup, reporting, auditing, comparison, and lifecycle management. Features include metadata migration from sandbox to production, reporting on compliance and security, and Salesforce DX compatibility.



Salesforce is among the trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.



Media Contact:

Crystal Duarte

Chief Marketing Officer

Sesame Software

Tel: 408-838-8972

Crystal.Duarte@SesameSoftware.com

SOURCE Sesame Software, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sesamesoftware.com

