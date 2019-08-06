Sesame Software's Relational Junction is Powered by Oracle Cloud and Now Available in Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Relational Junction enables organizations to securely move data to and from a cloud-based database or a local database server for robust reporting and analytics. Relational Junction gives organizations even more ways to leverage Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, without the imposed limitations found in other database management systems (DBMS) data model flexibility and record storage.

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for customers seeking trusted business applications and service providers offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is the industry's broadest and most complete public cloud, delivering enterprise-grade services at every level of the cloud technology stack, including platform as a service (PaaS) Software as a Service (SaaS) and infrastructure as a service (IaaS).

"Organizations can get great replication and integration in a secure database using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and a Virtual Machine (VM) for the application Relational Junction application server and an Oracle Database container," says Rick Banister, Sesame Software founder and CEO. OCI has solved the problems that other Cloud infrastructure providers have not, without resorting to governors on performance or throughput

"The cloud represents a huge opportunity for our partner community," said David Hicks, vice-president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. "Sesame Software's commitment to innovation with the Oracle Cloud and quality execution helps our mutual customers receive cloud-enabled database management solutions ready to meet critical business needs."

"Powered by Oracle Cloud" status recognizes OPN member solutions that have been tested or verified on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. This achievement offers customers confidence that the partner's application is supported by the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure SLA , enabling full access and control over their cloud infrastructure services as well as consistent performance.

"We're already helping Relational Junction clients migrate to Oracle's Generation 2 Cloud infrastructure," says Banister. "Unlike many cloud database vendors, which actively drop connections without warning, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure can easily do bulk loading and updating of data, while also providing data encryption at rest."

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace allows customers to browse and search for available applications and services, as well as user ratings and reviews to help customers determine the best business solutions for their organization. With its new automated application installation features, customers can easily deploy provider business applications from a centralized cloud interface.

For more information on how Relational Junction provides secure, cost-effective replication and integration solutions for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure—or any other cloud database management system—please visit the Sesame Software web site to request a demonstration (sesamesoftware.com/request-a-demo).

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Sesame Software is an Enterprise Application Integration/Data company whose patented Relational Junction suite of products offer superior solutions for data warehousing, data integration, and data recovery.

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners .

