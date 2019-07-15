Sesame Workshop Names Samantha Maltin Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Samantha Maltin has been named Chief Marketing Officer at Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit media and educational organization behind the award-winning show Sesame Street. Maltin will be responsible for elevating Sesame Workshop's content and key initiatives, and deepening brand engagement with consumers, partners, donors, and fans. This includes overseeing global brand management, consumer engagement, social media, data strategy, and brand creative for Sesame Workshop. Maltin will report to Steve Youngwood, President, Media & Education and Chief Operating Officer, and Sherrie Westin, President, Social Impact & Philanthropy.

"We are thrilled to have Samantha lead our marketing efforts as we continue to expand Sesame's global presence," said Youngwood. "Her broad marketing expertise and deep consumer brand experience is the ideal combination for Sesame Workshop during this moment of exciting growth and innovation for the organization."

Maltin was most recently a partner at Schireson, a leading data science consulting firm delivering transformative solutions in marketing and media. At Schireson, she led brand marketing and new business development for media and consumer product clients, leveraging her broad experience as a brand leader in the media and entertainment industry.

"It is a privilege to join an organization that has had such a profound impact on children and families around the world," said Maltin. "Sesame Street is one of the most iconic global brands, and I am honored to be a part of the exceptional team supporting our mission as we celebrate our 50th year and look ahead to the next 50."

Prior to joining Schireson, Maltin's 20 years of domestic and international experience in the media and entertainment industry focused on brand strategy and consumer engagement, brand creative, consumer products, and partnership development.

From 2012 to 2016, Maltin was with A+E Networks. She was the Head of Marketing for the History channel, where she was responsible for all consumer marketing and brand creative across History's content platforms. She oversaw the network rebrand, as well as launching campaigns for some of History's most successful series, including Emmy award-winning Hatfields & McCoys, The Bible, and Vikings. She then ran A+E's Corporate Marketing & Innovation team, responsible for strategy and planning for A+E products and services and building new revenue lines for the company.

Maltin spent 15 years at Viacom/Nickelodeon from 1997 to 2012 in senior domestic and international roles across the organization, including marketing, partnerships, consumer products licensing, and business development.

Maltin is a graduate of the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Political Science and French. She also studied at the Université Paris-Sorbonne and completed the Hearst Management Institute program. She is a former board member of PromaxBDA and the current Chairperson of the Schireson Alumni Group. She lives in Connecticut with her husband and two children.

About Sesame Workshop:

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We're active in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically-funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research.

