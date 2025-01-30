Sesame Workshop Selects Coupa for Smarter Spend Management

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa , the margin multiplier company, today announced that Sesame Workshop , the global nonprofit organization behind Sesame Street, selected Coupa to automate spend management processes and deliver greater efficiencies and productivity for the organization.

"The true value in Coupa's AI-driven total spend management platform is the time we save organizations, like Sesame Workshop, so they can focus on higher value work," said John Frank, Chief Customer Officer at Coupa. "By digitizing and automating their entire spend management lifecycle, we're helping Sesame Workshop scale operations with ease and agility."

With Coupa, Sesame Workshop will unify their source-to-pay lifecycle, replacing disparate systems with Coupa's comprehensive platform for total spend management, including contract management, risk, and working capital management. Coupa brings standardization to the purchasing and payment process for Sesame Workshop's key business units and improves compliance and reduces risk, offering Sesame Workshop more proactive control and greater resilience.

"Coupa's AI-driven platform reduces the routine, duplicative, and largely manual work of our procurement, finance, and legal teams, delivering efficiencies and driving productivity that will ultimately help Sesame Workshop better serve our communities," said Albert Gumilang, Vice President, Finance and Controller, Sesame Workshop.

For more information on Coupa's total spend management platform, visit www.coupa.com.

About Coupa

Coupa makes margins multiply through its community-generated AI and industry leading total spend management platform for businesses large and small. Coupa AI is informed by trillions of dollars of direct and indirect spend data across a global network of 10M+ buyers and suppliers. We empower you with the ability to predict, prescribe, and automate smarter, more profitable business decisions to improve operating margins.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the global impact nonprofit behind Sesame Street and so much more. For over 50 years, we have worked at the intersection of education, media, and research, creating joyful experiences that enrich minds and expand hearts, all in service of empowering each generation to build a better world. Our beloved characters, iconic shows, outreach in communities, and more bring playful early learning to families in more than 150 countries and advance our mission to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder.

