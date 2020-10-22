Sesame Workshop's First-Ever Animated Sesame Street Special 'The Monster at the End of This Story' Launches On HBO Max On Thursday, October 29

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind half a century of award-winning children's television, will launch its first-ever animated Sesame Street special "The Monster at the End of This Story" on Thursday, October 29 on HBO Max – and its star, Grover, is begging fans not to watch!

A reimagining of Sesame Street's all-time best-selling picture book "The Monster at the End of This Book," the special follows Grover's reluctant journey to the end of the story, where, based on the title, he believes a monster awaits. Drawn in the unmistakable style of the beloved book first published in 1971, the special adds new sequences, songs and surprises, and introduces other familiar Sesame Street characters, including Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and Rosita, to the tale.

"After nearly 50 years, the lesson in 'The Monster at the End of This Book' remains timeless: It's okay to feel afraid, but also important to have courage and keep moving forward in spite of those fears," said Kay Wilson Stallings, Sesame Workshop's Executive Vice President of Creative and Production. "We brought this classic story from page to screen in a way that will feel familiar to longtime fans and exciting and engaging for young viewers. By expanding the original narrative and adding new layers, we share a strong lesson in friendship, showing how Grover learns to manage his fear with the support of his friends."

In celebration of the upcoming special, Sesame Workshop today released a new video of "The Monster at the End of This Book" being read aloud by celebrities Kelsea Ballerini, Sofia Carson, Ciara, Stephen and Ayesha Curry, Josh Groban, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Lil Nas X, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Maggie Rogers, Jordin Sparks, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Sudeikis, Jonathan Van Ness, and Olivia Wilde. View the video here.

"The Monster at the End of This Story" is the official special of Sesame Street's 51st season, set to launch on HBO Max later this fall.

This special caps off the release of Sesame Workshop's series of "Monster"-themed content, digital activities, and product releases, which to-date have included an interactive "The Monster at the End of Your Story" video on Sesame Street's YouTube page (link here), a "Monsterize Me!" avatar creator, the release of new editions of "The Monster at the End of This Book," and more. Further details are available here.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We're present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.sesameworkshop.org.

About HBO Max

HBO Max is WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer offering, which debuted May 27, 2020. With 10,000 hours of curated premium content, HBO Max offers powerhouse programming for everyone in the home, bringing together HBO, a robust slate of new original series, key third-party licensed programs and movies, and fan favorites from WarnerMedia's rich library including motion picture and TV series from Warner Bros., highlights from New Line, and catalog titles from DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes and more. Website: HBOMax.com

