SessionGuardian Achieves SOC 2 and ISO 27001:2022 Certification

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SessionGuardian, a leading provider of continuous identity assurance and data protection solutions, proudly announces the attainment of two critical certifications: SOC 2 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022. These certifications underscore the company's dedication to upholding the highest standards of data security and compliance, complementing its existing General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) attestation.

The successful completion of the rigorous SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls) certification demonstrates SessionGuardian's dedication to safeguarding customer data and ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of its services. This certification validates SessionGuardian's implementation of robust controls and procedures to protect against unauthorized access, security breaches, and data vulnerabilities.

Moreover, the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification further solidifies SessionGuardian's position as a trusted guardian of digital assets. This internationally recognized standard specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system (ISMS). Achieving ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification highlights SessionGuardian's commitment to implementing vigorous information security controls and adhering to best practices in safeguarding information assets.

These notable certifications, in conjunction with SessionGuardian's existing GDPR attestation, exemplify its unwavering dedication to data protection and privacy. By aligning with globally recognized standards and regulations, SessionGuardian ensures that its solutions empower organizations to navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape with confidence and resilience.

"The award of both these certifications is a great achievement for SessionGuardian and a real team effort by everyone in the company. Our customers and prospects can be assured that SessionGuardian has the necessary controls to keep their data safe, complementing the entrepreneurial approach that makes the SessionGuardian product set unique in the marketplace," said Keith Bowie, CIO and SVP Engineering.

With SOC 2 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certifications, SessionGuardian stands poised to continue its mission of enabling organizations to thrive in an increasingly digital world, fortified by unparalleled cybersecurity expertise and an unwavering dedication to excellence.

