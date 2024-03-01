Seth Coulson, CFA, Joins DoubleLine as Institutional Relationship Manager in Central U.S.

TAMPA, Fla., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seth Coulson, CFA, has joined DoubleLine Capital as a Relationship Manager for institutional investors and investment consulting firms in the Midwestern United States.

Mr. Coulson is based at DoubleLine's Los Angeles offices and reports to Ryan Hart, Director, Institutional, Global Relationship Management.

From July 2008 to joining DoubleLine, Mr. Coulson was a Vice President at Pacific Investment Management Co. (PIMCO) in Newport Beach, Calif., where he was responsible for coverage and sales generation from many of PIMCO's largest institutional prospects and clients across the Western and Central U.S., including corporate, public, nonprofit and multi-employer clients.

Prior to PIMCO, Mr. Coulson worked at State Street IMS in Irvine, Calif., where he led the allocations process for PIMCO's Agency mortgage-backed securities trades.

Mr. Coulson holds a Master of Business Administration, University of Southern California Marshall School of Business, Los Angeles, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Finance Major/Spanish Minor, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

About DoubleLine

DoubleLine Capital LP is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

