Seth Dallaire Named Chief Revenue Officer For Instacart

"Growing our marketing and promotions partnerships with brands and retailers is an enormous area of opportunity for Instacart. We've seen tremendous growth of this business over the course of the last year, but believe we've only scratched the surface of what's possible," said Instacart's Chief Business Officer Nilam Ganenthiran. "With more than 20 years of experience leading advertising sales and strategy for fast-growing tech companies, Seth is uniquely positioned to lead the next chapter of Instacart's brand partnerships business, which offers customers an enhanced shopping experience and brands an unmatched opportunity to reach those customers directly in the checkout line."

Dallaire joins Instacart from Amazon, where he has spent the last five years leading the company's global ad sales business. As Vice President of Global Advertising Sales and Marketing for Amazon Advertising, Dallaire drove unprecedented growth for Amazon's advertising business across Amazon.com, its owned and operated properties as well as mobile and Kindle platforms worldwide. Dallaire has a long history of leading sales organizations at rapidly-scaling technology companies. He joined Amazon in 2012 from Yahoo!, where he was the Vice President of Global Accounts and Agencies. Prior to Yahoo!, Dallaire led Microsoft's Central U.S. media sales teams and its national retail sales organization.

"Instacart is changing the face of online grocery shopping, and I'm thrilled to be joining at such a pivotal moment for the company and industry," added Dallaire. "As consumers continue to become more comfortable buying their groceries online, there are an increasing number of opportunities for brands and retailers, large and small, to engage them more deeply. I look forward to working with Instacart's brand partners and retailers to enhance the experience for consumers and drive business growth."

At Instacart, Dallaire will lead the company's partnerships with more than 1,000 brands, including 100% of the top 25 CPG brands in the U.S. He will be responsible for driving adoption of a broad suite of product offerings to support brands and retailers in their efforts to better engage with consumers.

Dallaire is a board member of the Ad Council and the Interactive Advertising Bureau. He holds a B.A. from Vassar College and an MBA from New York University. He'll be based at Instacart's San Francisco headquarters, reporting to Chief Business Officer Nilam Ganenthiran.

Instacart is a North American leader in online grocery and one of the fastest growing companies in e-commerce. Instacart's same-day delivery and pickup services bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada in as fast as an hour. Instacart has partnered with more than 300 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including Albertsons, ALDI, Costco, Kroger, Loblaw, Publix, Sam's Club, Sprouts, Walmart Canada, and Wegmans, among others, to deliver from more than 20,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the e-commerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership for unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information or to start shopping, visit www.Instacart.com .

