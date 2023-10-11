Seth Egliht Appointed Chief Revenue Officer to Propel Growth for Federato's RiskOps Underwriting Platform

News provided by

Federato

11 Oct, 2023, 09:45 ET

Seasoned Vertical SaaS Sales Leader to Spearhead Federato's
Go-to-Market in P&C and Specialty Insurance

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federato, the insurance industry's first RiskOps underwriting platform, today announced the appointment of Seth Egliht as its new Chief Revenue Officer.

A seasoned B2B SaaS leader and sales executive, Egliht spent over a decade at Q2 where he oversaw the sales organization for the launch of the company's Banking-as-a-Service program as well as their considerable success in the Credit Union and Regional Banking segments. During his tenure, Seth's teams grew Q2 annualized bookings by over 16x and played a pivotal role in the company's successful 2014 IPO. Seth has subsequently held sales leadership positions in a series of firms in the data and AI space including Personetics and Truent.

"We're thrilled to have Seth join us to lead Federato's sales and go-to-market strategy," said Will Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Federato. "Seth impressed us with his proven ability to assess market and client viability, identify opportunity, and then build passionate and energetic teams to pursue that growth. We have every confidence that Seth will fully embed himself into the fabric of the P&C insurance industry as Federato remains at the core of our industry's AI moment."

Egliht takes over leadership of the go-to-market organization from Page Wiggins, who will be stepping away from the day-to-day operations of the company at year end. Customers and colleagues will be glad to know that Page will continue to be involved in Federato in various ways during what he calls semi-retirement.

"In speaking with Federato's customers, what attracted me to this opportunity is the depth of the relationships Page, Will, and the rest of the Federato leadership have established," said Seth Egliht, Chief Revenue Officer, Federato. "That level of customer love is hard to truly appreciate until you hear it firsthand. It is incredibly rare to receive such high praise from every corner of an industry. Startup MGAs, billion-dollar global insurers, cat-exposed property, specialty casualty – everywhere you look, there are rabid fanatics championing the spirit of all that is RiskOps."

About Federato

Federato's industry-first RiskOps platform for P&C and Specialty insurance aligns portfolio strategy with underwriting action. Designed by underwriters for underwriters, Federato surfaces real-time risk and portfolio insights, enabling teams to triage business based on key criteria like appetite, underwriting guidelines, and winnability. The platform is being used today by a broad cross-section of the insurance industry from multi-billion-dollar insurance carriers to tech-savvy, high growth MGAs. Learn more at www.federato.ai.

SOURCE Federato

