Seth Myones Appointed to the Board of Directors of Heritage Environmental Services

INDIANAPOLIS, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Environmental Services ("HES"), an EQT Infrastructure portfolio company, announced today that Seth Myones has been appointed to its Board of Directors effective immediately. Myones will also serve as the Chair of the Risk Committee.

Seth Myones

"Seth has a proven track record as an advisor, operating executive, and board member," said Howard Lance, HES Chairperson of the Board of Directors. "His experience in the waste and environmental services industries will be invaluable as we continue to strategically apply market insights to strengthen our business. I'm proud to welcome him to the Board of Directors."

Myones is the President of Ridge Consultants LLC, which provides interim senior executive operational leadership for businesses in transition that support the circular economy. Ridge Consultants LLC also assists in negotiating complex environmental services private/public contracts and performs acquisition due diligence for environmental and industrial service businesses. Myones previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Reworld™ (formerly Covanta) from 2012 to 2015.

HES provides a full suite of tailored solutions from emergency response, waste disposal, and sustainability services to on-site support and technical solutions to thousands of customers in hundreds of industries and verticals. The company has been at the forefront of protecting human health and the environment since 1970.

"It's an exciting time to join Heritage Environmental Services," Myones said. "I look forward to working with their experienced executive team, along with other members of the Board of Directors, as we continue to define the next chapter of growth for the company."

About Heritage Environmental Services:

Heritage Environmental Services is in the business of eliminating industrial waste, and we have been making a difference for our clients since our beginning in the 1970s. We take pride in solving complex problems by offering a wide array of tailored solutions, from waste disposal, on-site support, and technical solutions to emergency response, and sustainability services.

Each one of our 1,600+ employees play an integral role in the process, and our technology continues to be on the cutting edge of this critical industry that has become more imperative than ever.

More info: www.heritage-enviro.com

SOURCE Heritage Environmental Services