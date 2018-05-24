Seth P. Bernstein, President and CEO, to Participate in the 2018 KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on May 31

NEW YORK, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. ("AB Holding") (NYSE: AB) today announced that Seth P. Bernstein, President and CEO, will participate in the 2018 KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Investor Conference on Thursday, May 31, in a session that begins at 8:40 a.m. (ET) in New York.
A live audio webcast will be available in the Investor & Media Relations section of AB's website at www.alliancebernstein.com/investorrelations. An audio replay of the webcast will also be available on the site.
About AllianceBernstein
AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.
As of March 31, 2018, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AB, AB Holding owned approximately 35.8% of AB and AXA, a worldwide leader in financial protection, owned an approximate 64.4% economic interest in AB.
Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.
